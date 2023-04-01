DC's Blue Beetle Movie: First Trailer Release Date Revealed (Report)

The release date for Blue Beetle's first DC trailer has reportedly been revealed.

DC just dropped the first of its 2023 releases with the financially disastrous Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Still up on the plate for the year are The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman 2, the first of which recently dropped its first huge trailer.

Blue Beetle comes to theaters in August to introduce a brand-new character in Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes, a young Mexican superhero. And based on scoops from test screenings, the DC movie is apparently "super entertaining."

When Does Blue Beetle's Trailer Release?

DC

Insider DanielRPK reported with a recent Patreon post the trailer for DC's Blue Beetle is set to be released on Monday, April 3.

This comes after Blue Beetle star George Lopez teased the trailer on Instagram with an image of him with his co-stars, promising fans are "gonna love it!!:"

Blue Beetle's synopsis describes Jaime Reyes returning home from college and coming across an ancient alien Scarab which grants him "an incredible suit of armor... and unpredictable powers:"

"Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle."

The imminent trailer marks the first official look at the 2023 DC flick as only artwork of Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle has been shown up until now, although set photos did highlight the Cobra Kai star in his Iron Man-like suit.

Blue Beetle will be DC's third of four superhero movies released this year to round out the slate produced by the old Walter Hamada-led regime. That said, there were signs it may actually be the first project of James Gunn's new DCU universe.

Can Blue Beetle Avoid Shazam 2's Mistakes?

Blue Beetle's trailer release on April 3 will allow it to play in theaters in front of several major releases such as Air and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Even after that, its marketing campaign will continue to run into summer as the trailer plays alongside screenings of The Flash and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - two movies with very similar target demographics.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods struggled to garner fans' attention, affection, and dollars due to its mixed reception, poor marketing, and the imminent DCU reboot. Warner Bros. will likely be eager to avoid a similar fate for this year's other releases, especially The Flash, a movie with immense significance and box office potential, and Blue Beetle, a character who very well might survive the reboot.

Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18.