DC’s Blue Beetle Movie Gets First Trailer Release Update

After months of relative silence, word of Blue Beetle's first trailer release has been made public by one of the DC blockbuster's cast members.

While the DCU ushers in a new era at the end of the year, there are still a couple of films left to release from this current iteration of the super-powered franchise. One of which is Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle, which is set to debut in theaters this August.

The teenage superhero has been described as a "fusion of Green Lantern and Iron Man," with brief glimpses of Maridueña's titular hero having trickled out to the public.

Blue Beetle may remain shrouded in mystery, with many wondering if the character even has a future beyond his DCU debut, but the film has received promising responses from test screenings, as audiences sit at wait for the first proper look at the super-powered blockbuster.

A Blue Beetle Trailer Imminent

DC

A new post by Blue Beetle star George Lopez has sparked speculation that a trailer for the DCU epic could be imminent.

On his personal Instagram page, Lopez posted a photo of him alongside three of his Blue Beetle co-stars, Harvey Guillen, Xolo Maridueña, and Angel Manuel Soto, teasing that a "TRAILER [is] COMING SOON:"

“'THE BEETLES' SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE!! TRAILER COMING SOON AND YOU’RE GONNA LOVE IT!! STAY TUNED"

Instagram

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!