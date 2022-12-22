Did DC Just Reveal the First Movie of Its Rebooted Slate?

A Blue Beetle teaser poster suggests that the first film of DC Studios' rebooted slate may be coming sooner rather than later.

As 2022 draws to a close, all eyes are on the newly named co-CEOs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, and their vision for the new DCU.

While the duo has been busy mapping out the future of the franchise, the timing of when this new era begins - and who or what will play a part - is a bit fuzzy.

After all, Black Adam just released in October, and Warner Bros. still has a number of other DC films on the docket, including The Flash, Shazam 2, Aquaman 2, and Blue Beetle.

Now, just a few weeks away from 2023, it appears that Warner Bros. just dropped a hint about which upcoming film could play a part in the studio's rebooted slate.

First Movie of the New DCU Revealed?

Fandango's Erik Davis shared a new teaser poster for DC's upcoming Blue Beetle, along with the tag that "This is just the beginning," suggesting that the 2023 film may be the start of the new DC Universe:

"A big poster for DC’s #BlueBeetle just arrived at my door with a note that reads: 'This is just the beginning.'"

DC

This comes on the heels of James Gunn sharing the poster on Twitter after he had taken the role of co-CEO.

DC

More recently, Gunn also shared the announcement that he's writing a new Superman film for the franchise's future slate.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a teenager who gains superpowered armor via an alien beetle.

Whether the tease that "This is just the beginning" is a reference to events within the film - or a hint that Blue Beetle will be part of the new DC Universe - remains to be seen.

However, a number of fans have taken to Reddit to share their reactions to this possibility:

Reddit user UnrealLuigi is behind Blue Beetle ushering in this new DC era, noting that his armor is appropriately similar to that of Iron Man:

They should delay this to 2024, get rid of any DCEU references, and make this the first film in the new DCU. Funnily enough Blue Beetle’s design kinda looks a little bit like Iron Man, so he’d basically be like the MCU’s Iron Man, kicking off the cinematic universe.

Organic_Tip_5486 thinks Blue Beetle launching the new DC Universe would be "really interesting" but confessed that "I doubt that's what this is:"

It’d be really interesting to see Blue Beetle be the start of the new DCU, I doubt that’s what this is but still would be cool.I’ve been saying I think the best Way to start the new universe would be a mix of A, B, C listers. Have Blue Beetle start, then do a Superman movie, then do a Black Canary and Green Arrow movie. They’re all important characters who can inhabit different cities and areas while still adding a lot of lore and backstory to the world

Reddit user hardgour posted, "Starting the GunnVerse with Blue Beetle is the most Gunn thing that can happen."

Meanwhile, BreathRedemption echoed Blue Beetle's comparisons to Iron Man, saying:

If the MCU started with Iron Man, I don’t see the problem with the DCU starting with Blue Beetle tbqhYeah yeah, I know they did that because they didn’t had the rights to their big stars (Spidey, X-Men), but still

Blue Beetle Question Will Soon Be Answered

Again, it's hard to say whether the poster tagline is referring to Blue Beetle's DC future or just events within the film.

While it's true that Gunn did promote the poster, he's also made it known that he and Safran "will help to guide the already filmed projects for the next year." Therefore, promoting the poster is likely part of his job.

He's also said that DC Studios' new theatrical slate won't launch until early 2024 and after December 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Still, at the same time, Blue Beetle's promotional campaign did begin under Safran and Gunn; and unlike the other upcoming DC films, Blue Beetle is neither a sequel nor a film with ties to the old regime.

Fortunately, answers shouldn't be long in coming.

Since Gunn just recently shared that the new DCU slate will be revealed "at the beginning of the new year," audiences should know where Blue Beetle stands in the coming weeks and what film will officially launch the rebooted slate.

Blue Beetle arrives in theaters on August 18, 2023.