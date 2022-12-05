DC Boss Reveals When the Next Slate of Movies Will Begin

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently confirmed when exactly when his next slate of movies will begin coming to theaters.

As the calendar flips to 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has almost a handful of new movies hitting the big screen, including sequels to Shazam! and Aquaman along with a couple of new faces in The Flash and Blue Beetle. But where the franchise goes after that is largely a mystery, although Gunn and his partner Peter Safran will be leading the way in that effort.

Although Gunn will serve as DC Studios' co-head during this next round of movies, he and Safran are currently in the process of developing the slate that will take the spotlight once 2024 comes around.

And in a recent interaction with a fan on social media, Gunn reiterated that fact by confirming what his responsibilities are for next year's four upcoming movies.

DC Studios Head Confirms New Slate of Movies

On December 4, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared the first official poster for WBD's Blue Beetle on his Instagram page, responding to a couple of fan questions in the comments as well.

One fan asked if Blue Beetle would be "the first movie under [his] guidance" in his new position or if it was Black Adam. To answer this question, Gunn noted that he and co-CEO Peter Safran will help usher in the new movies already set for next year, starting DC Studios' new theatrical slate in Early 2024 after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in December 2023:

“Peter and I will help to guide the already filmed projects for the next year, but the new slate won’t start until after Aquaman 2.

Although another fan told Gunn that the next five movies "have nothing to do with [him]" as they were filmed before his hiring, Gunn responded with a sarcastic comment which confirmed that he actually has had a slight influence on the editing process of DC's 2023 films:

“I wish you’d told me this before I started giving notes.”

On Twitter, @FlashKnight777 congratulated Gunn after his Blue Beetle post garnered more than 300,000 likes from fans. Gunn shared his appreciation for that post and expressed his own excitement for the new slate of films on the way as well as the ones that were made before he took over his new job:

"And I appreciate it! We’re excited to be shepherding the great films made before we arrived & working hard to create an extraordinary, wondrous, & unique DCU beyond that."

Which DC Movies Will Be In the New Slate?

Currently, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the final confirmed movie set to release in the DCU, with no other entries confirmed for release dates within this current story. Although Man of Steel 2 is reportedly in development with a couple of other potential movies in that same position. These will likely come as part of Gunn and Safran's early works on the franchise that won't begin releasing until 2024.

As for what specific projects will help to fill that slate, Gunn and Safran are keeping that news a secret, although they'll likely share more information on the matter once the new year comes.

Gunn has also offered calls out to fans to ask what they want to see in the new era of the DCU, which will certainly bring a few new faces to the forefront along with the big guns like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. And once next year's four movies hit the big screen, it will be all up to Gunn and Safran to keep the franchise going strong.