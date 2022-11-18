Here’s When DC’s New Superhero Movie & TV Plan Will Be Revealed

The DCU is changing, with newly-announced DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran set to unveil new projects soon. And now, it seems that a timeframe of when the studio will announce them has been revealed.

The DCU, formerly the DCEU, is in an age of transition after a wave of behind-the-scenes developments from Warner Bros. Discovery. David Zaslav, the studio's CEO, has been at the forefront of providing updates about what's next for DC, with him confirming that he wants to build a "10-year plan" for the superhero franchise.

The top brass even revealed the studio's strategy to catch up to Marvel by indicating that they need a "bible" for everyone to follow.

Now, as fans await what lies ahead for DC, a new report has revealed a promising update.

DC Studios' Upcoming Slate Is on the Way

DC

The Wrap's insiders revealed that DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran's long-range plan might be revealed "in the next two months," meaning that it will be released sometime in January 2023.

In a tweet, Gunn corroborated The Wrap’s report, confirming that he will reveal it to Warner Bros. Discovery’s team:

“Yes, that is true (revealing it to the [Warner Bros. Discovery] team).”

On a related note, Gunn previously addressed when they will announce DC's next movie & TV slate, telling fans to give them "a chance to catch [their] breath" since they "just got here."

Fan: “You guys just got in control of dc studios, but when can we expect a new dcu slate announcement? With multiple series going to wbd’s new streaming service, animated projects and theatrical films?”

Gunn: “Give us a chance to catch our breath. We just got here.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav also reassured fans that the pair are “hard at work right now:”

“I’ve spent a lot of time over the past few months with James and Peter, talking about our strategy and long-term plans for the future of DC, across TV, animation, and film. They have a powerful vision and blueprint that will drive a more unified creative approach that will allow us to enable to the full value of one of the world’s most iconic franchises. They are hard at work right now.”

Which DCU Projects Will be Announced in 2023?

This latest update is a promising development for the DCU, considering that the franchise's upcoming slate will be revealed relatively sooner than expected.

Given that James Gunn and Peter Safran just started working for DC Studios, this quick timeframe suggests that projects that were planned by the previous DC regime will be retained and will likely be announced first before revealing the next wave of movies and TV series.

Although there seems to be unfortunate behind-the-scenes development for Henry Cavill's Man of Steel 2, it's possible that everything will be okay by then for it to be announced. Moreover, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 3, Matt Reeves' The Batman 2, and a potential sequel to The Suicide Squad might be included in the early announcement.

Other projects that could be revealed are Black Adam 2 and the planned Justice Society of America spin-offs that the film's producers are already teasing. And Gunn could also shed some light on his teases about Lobo and Mr. Terrific from his social media account.

Hopefully, things will get clearer when the DCU welcomes 2023.