Wonder Woman 3 Gets Exciting Script Update From Director

After the success of Wonder Woman 1984 in 2020, the attention now shifts to Wonder Woman 3. Despite initial concerns from director Patty Jenkins that the threequel is going to be made, reports have revealed that the movie is in development, with production aiming to begin in 2023 at the earliest.

Since then, updates about Wonder Woman 3 have been minimal. Lead star Gal Gadot previously shared in early January that the script is being developed, noting that it will be a while before filming starts.

Moreover, back in April, Gadot also mentioned that she is in constant communication with Jenkins about the development of the third movie. Now, an important update about Wonder Woman 3 has emerged online.

Wonder Woman 3's Final Scene Now Written

Speaking as a guest at this year's Matera Film Festival in Italy, DCEU director Patty Jenkins provided an exciting update about the development of Wonder Woman 3.

During the discussion, Jenkins was asked how many more Wonder Woman films are she willing to do. The veteran filmmaker first responded by admitting that she believes in the DC heroine, noting she finds it "so powerful" to create something where she inspires not just herself but the audience as well:

"Well that’s a funny question because every single time I’ve done this… I always thought… After making Monster, which you just saw, I didn’t ever think that I would ever be a tentpole director. I thought I was going to do a lot of different kinds of things. However, I believe in Wonder Woman and I found it so powerful to make something where you can try to not only inspire [yourself] to be better through it but also try to help to be one of the people modeling that for myself and for others through this metaphor. And so I see myself hooked."

Jenkins then surprisingly confirmed that she has already written the final scene of Wonder Woman 3 "last week" while also teasing that she's "interested to see what happens next."

The Rogue Squadron director also shared that Warner Bros. "asked" them to "think of ways to do more," seemingly hinting that the threequel is not the end of the line for the character:

"And so, where I said that I was only going to do one, then oh my god, I have to do two. And then, I find myself saying, ‘Oh my god, I’m antsy to do three.’ And so, even now, I say, ‘That’s it’ because I always plan a three-movie arc. There is a story that goes through these three different movies as a whole. But even now, I just wrote last week the final scene of Wonder Woman 3 and I thought, I might be interested to see what happens next. So you’ll never know. They have asked us to think of ways to do more and it accidentally happens. But you’ll never know. I have a lot of other films that I’m excited to do as well. And I love Gal Gadot so that makes it better too."

When Will Wonder Woman 3 Get Released?

Patty Jenkins' confirmation that she finished writing the final scene of Wonder Woman 3 is a promising sign, and this could indicate that at least one draft is finished and ready for review. The timing of this update is also fitting since 2023 is fast approaching.

Based on this news, it's safe to assume that filming is slated to begin sometime in mid-2023 or the latter portion of the year. Given that production for Wonder Woman 1984 took six months to finish, this would hint that a similar timeframe will be incorporated for the threequel.

Considering the length of post-production and potential reshoots, it's possible that Wonder Woman 3 could be eyeing a late 2024 or 2025 release. This timeline would give the cast and crew ample time to work on the movie.

Meanwhile, Jenkins' remarks about Warner Bros.'s request for them to think of ways to continue Wonder Woman's story in the DCEU is an exciting development since it means that the Amazon heroine is here to stay for more storylines set in their universe.