Man of Steel 2 Gets Concerning Development Update

Unfortunately for fans of Henry Cavill's Superman, a new report pointed to plans for a Man of Steel 2 in the new DCU being scrapped.

Even after being championed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and making a cameo as Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam, it might not mean anything now. Despite elation from fans at seeing Cavill again, reports quickly followed that development on Man of Steel 2 stalled out. To the obvious displeasure of some fans, including The Rock himself.

So, the Man of Steel sequel has again been cast into the fiery depths of development hell.

Man of Steel Sequel Scrapped?

DC

In an extensive report from The Hollywood Reporter, it looks as though Man of Steel 2, starring Henry Cavill, may not be moving forward.

Warner Bros. Discovery initially was developing a sequel to 2013's Man of Steel, even actively meeting with writers. So, in October, when Henry Cavill confidently said on Instagram after the release of Black Adam that he was "back as Superman," he wasn't wrong.

Unfortunately, this was before James Gunn and Peter Safran were made co-CEOs of DC Studios, causing the sequel to be scrapped, along with other widespread changes, in service of their plans for the DCU.

Is There a Place for Cavill Anymore?

Things certainly aren't ideal for Henry Cavill, who has already left Netflix's The Witcher series to seemingly focus on the super-powered franchise. Now, it no longer seems to be clear if Gunn or Safran have any plans for the actor in the DCU moving forward.

Especially with Cavill potentially being recast as Superman alongside the rest of the Zack Snyder-era Justice League. So, will there still be a place in the DCU for Cavill like there will be for his co-star Jason Momoa?

Unless there's another role available for Cavill that would involve him being caked in makeup like Momoa as Lobo, there doesn't appear to be much hope for the actor's DC future. Nevertheless, fans are already pushing for Cavill to make the call to Marvel Studios, with him already once expressing interest in an MCU character.

However, fans might be able to see Cavill as Superman for the last time in The Flash, releasing in theaters on June 16, 2023.