Man of Steel 2 Gets Frustrating Development Update

Fans who are looking forward to Henry Cavill's next outing as the Man of Steel are in for a big letdown, according to a new report.

The chances of another solo project for Henry Cavill's Superman seemed astronomically small just a few months ago. Now, thanks to his brief cameo in Black Adam, hope lives again.

Cavill himself recently admitted that "there are definitely murmurings about [Man of Steel 2]" behind the scenes.

A few weeks back, the actor even left one of his trademark roles, Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. While other circumstances could be involved, it's hard not to relate it to his recent DCU comeback.

Despite all of this renewed excitement, it seems it might be a long while before fans see a substantial role from Superman again.

Man of Steel 2 Production Stalled

DC

The Wrap reported that despite previous outlets claiming Man of Steel 2 to be in active development, its sources say otherwise.

In fact, the outlet revealed that, as of now, there is no writer or director attached to the project, and there's also no formal deal with Henry Cavill to put on the cape again.

Additionally, DCU leads James Gunn and Peter Safran have been occupied "fine-tuning their long-range plan for the DCU."

This update conflicts with several previous ones, with some even saying "that [Warner Bros. is] a lot closer to shooting a new Superman."

The Wait for Henry Cavill's Superman Continues

The wait to see Henry Cavill properly return as Superman has been a long, hard journey. The last time he played a substantial role in a film was 2017's Justice League (not including Zack Snyder's recut).

The above update regarding a Man of Steel sequel means that it could be years before it finally hits the big screen, assuming it does at all.

It also puts the recent reports of Jason Mamoa being cast as Lobo into question. Why would they have cast a villain if there isn't any script yet?

It's not just fans who are excited to see Cavill return. Aquaman's Jason Mamoa excitedly declared how "awesome" and "amazing" the Superman actor is. Amy Adams recently chimed in as well, revealing how she's "thrilled for him" and that "he's such a wonderful Superman."

Hopefully, the discourse surrounding Cavill and his character will continue in hopes that maybe it'll push Warner Bros. into making Man of Steel 2 sooner rather than later.

After all, it's about time for Cavill's Superman to fight some of his own villains; Brainiac, Metallo, Mr. Mxyzptlyk—anything is possible. He might even fight Jason Mamoa as Lobo.

Black Adam is now playing in theaters worldwide.