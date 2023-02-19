James Gunn Clears Confusion on Man of Steel 2

DC Studios James Gunn addressed fan speculation if DCU's Superman: Legacy was originally Man of Steel 2.

Ahead of the announcement of the slate of DCU's Chapter 1, Gunn already confirmed that Henry Cavill would no longer return as Superman in the rebooted franchise. Instead, the new Kryptonian hero will be played by a younger actor.

This announcement led to emotional tributes from Cavill's DC co-stars, such as Jason Momoa and Zachary Levi on social media. In addition, it also led to confusion, mainly because of past reports that Man of Steel 2 is being developed.

James Gunn Reacts to Man of Steel 2 Fan Confusion

DC

In one of his latest Instagram stories, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn reacted to a headline claiming that Creatures Commandos, one of the studios' first DCU projects now in production, was being 'fast-tracked.' Gunn clarified that Creature Commandos - and also Superman: Legacy - were both in development before he and Peter Safran took over as the studio's chiefs in October 2022:

“Not THAT fast-tracked really since [Creature Commandos] and Superman: Legacy were both in development before we took over as DCU Studio's Chiefs.”

Henry Cavill returned on screen as Superman in October's Black Adam during a time when Warner Bros. was also developing a Cavill-led Man of Steel sequel.

So was this movie separate from Gunn's own Superman: Legacy? Yes, according to the current studio exec, who stated on Twitter that Legacy "was always a separate project" when asked if it had any connection to Man of Steel 2.

Another fan pointed out how previous assumptions could've led to confusion among the fanbase, to which Gunn noted that he was hired to write Superman: Legacy "over six months ago."

This confirms that Gunn was developing his Superman movie before Henry Cavill reportedly filmed his cameo for Black Adam in September.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!