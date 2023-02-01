Henry Cavill's Superman Replacement Even Younger Than Expected (Report)

DC Studios' new Superman won't just be younger than Henry Cavill's hero, but even younger than many anticipated.

Back in December, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn offered a glimpse of what he and Peter Safran had planned for the hero upon revealing that Henry Cavill would be recast.

Then, on January 31, Gunn and Peter Safran not only announced "DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters," but they revealed that their Superman film - Superman: Legacy - would be "the start of the DCU."

As fans and critics continue to sift through the slew of announcements, one particular Superman detail came as a surprise.

How Young is DC's New Superman?

DC Studios' rebooted Superman is younger than some fans expected.

The age of Superman: Legacy's Man of Steel has been a topic of discussion since Gunn and Safran confirmed their film wouldn't be an origin story but also wouldn't involve Cavill.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the DCU's new Clark Kent is expected to be around 25 years old.

For reference, Henry Cavill will turn 40 later this year.

Since Superman: Legacy isn't a retelling of the hero's childhood and teenage years, this makes sense. However, it's still younger than the late 20s or early 30s age range that fans predicted.

As reported by Collider, James Gunn actually commented on Superman's age and his stage in life, explaining that "He's working. He's a reporter," while also suggesting that the new Batman may be "a couple of years older than Superman:"

"He's working. He's a reporter. He's at the Daily Planet. Again, we're coming into a world where superheroes exist and have existed. So, does that mean Batman might be a couple years older than Superman? Yes, it could be."

A Twenty-Something Man of Steel and a Bat-Dad?

Having a 25-year-old Clark Kent is interesting for a number of reasons.

At that age, he's inexperienced and still early in his career, but not too young for whatever action sequences or themes Gunn intends to tackle.

Also, at 25, the age gap between him and the DCU's new Batman won't be problematic.

While audiences don't know just how old DC Studios' new Caped Crusader will be, the fact that he has a 12-year-old son in The Brave and The Bold suggests he'll at least be in his thirties.

The question now is who will Gunn and Safran cast to play this new, young take on the Man of Steel and will their choice be as surprising as this recent bit of news?

Superman: Legacy is expected to arrive in theaters on July 11, 2025.