Thanks to James Gunn, DC fans finally know how old David Corenswet's Superman will be for Superman: Legacy.

The age range of cinema's new Son of Krypton has been a major topic of speculation since Superman: Legacy isn't an origin story but yet recast Henry Cavill in order to explore an "earlier part of Superman's life."

How Old Is Henry Cavill's Recasted Superman?

DC

On BlueSky Social, shared via Twitter, James Gunn confirmed the new DC reboot's Superman will be the same age as Henry Cavill's replacement, David Corenswet.

With Superman: Legacy set to film throughout the first half of 2024 and Corenswet turning 31 years old on July 8, this would make Superman 31 years old.

For reference, Henry Cavill is currently 40 years old. However, when Corenswet begins filming next year, he will be older than Cavill was when filming 2013's Man of Steel (Cavill was 29 during production).

Earlier this year and prior to Corenswet's casting, reports suggested the DC reboot's Clark Kent would be 25 years old.

Gunn soon set the record straight stating "All [he] ever said was Superman was younger than in his forties," a clarification which not only supports Corenswet's early thirties age range but also disqualifies Cavill.

What Superman's Age Means for DC's New Batman

Now that fans know the age of cinema's new Superman, the question moving forward is why James Gunn's script required a thirty-something Kryptonian, somewhere between youth and middle age?

Given the director's track record of character-focused films, there's sure to be a specific reason.

According to Superman: Legacy's initial synopsis, the film intends to tell "the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing..."

Perhaps Clark Kent's age is an important factor in this character arc.

In the meantime, not only does Gunn's age confirmation support his previous statements about recasting Superman, but it also revealed another character's age: The Brave and the Bold's Batman.

In the past, James Gunn suggested Batman could be "a couple years older" than Superman.

If that intention still holds, DC's new Batman will be well into his thirties, if not older.

In true James Gunn fashion, more details concerning both Superman and Batman can be expected in the months to come, especially ahead of production for Superman: Legacy.

Superman: Legacy arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.