Jason Momoa & More DC Actors React to Henry Cavill Retirement as Superman

Following the announcement that Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman, some of his co-stars such as Jason Momoa and Zachary Levi reacted to his farewell post on social media.

DC Stars React to Henry Cavill News

DC

James Gunn recently revealed that the upcoming slate of DCU films would include Superman, but that Henry Cavill wouldn't be the one to don the cape.

Following that news, Cavill took to Instagram to share his reaction and express his thoughts. In the comments of the post, some of his co-stars and fellow names around the entertainment industry showed their support and encouragement for him.

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, who has been known to support Cavill in the past, said "love u brother" and left a few heart emojis at the end of his comment.

Zachery Levi, who portrays Shazam in the DCEU, said "hope to catch you in another universe, sir."

Black Adam producer Dany Garcia, who was heavily involved with Dwayne Johnson in getting Cavill's cameo in the final cut of the film, said that Cavill will "always be" Superman:

"You are and will always be our Superman and you are, of course so much more. Here's to the brilliance that lies before you."

Dany's brother, Hiram, who was also a producer on Black Adam, mirrored his sister with his kind words:

"You will always be the Superman of our generation brother. Always."

DC Comics artist Tony Daniel encouraged Cavill by saying he was "an amazing Superman:"

"You were an amazing Superman, can’t wait to see what you do in the coming years."

World-famous movie star Christopher Lloyd, known for his role in Back to the Future, told Cavill "You were wonderful in this role."

Actor Kumail Nanjiani, who starred in Marvel Studios' Eternals, let Cavill know that he is "excited to see whatever (he) does next:"

"I’m sorry to hear this but I’m excited to see whatever you do next. Lovely meeting you the other night."

Quintessa Swindell, who played Cyclone in Black Adam, also voiced her support for the former Superman actor, saying "Will always be the greatest."

This article is developing. Check back for updates!