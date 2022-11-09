DC Studios Boss Addresses When He’ll Announce New Superhero Movie & TV Slate

The DCU is poised to introduce a brand-new era of movies and TV series from HBO Max, but it seems that newly-minted head James Gunn is taking his time to announce new projects. Now, the man himself cleared up when that announcement may come.

Warner Bros. Discovery is spearheading a new age for DC as it welcomes Gunn and Peter Safran as co-heads and co-CEOs of DC Studios. This move marks a massive shift for the franchise, with CEO David Zaslav noting that the pair will look to "develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling.”

In addition, Gunn and Safran specifically noted five DCU superheroes in their joint statement, namely Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and surprisingly, Harley Quinn. This would indicate that these are currently the five most important characters in the eyes of the studio.

The franchise will also be referred to as the DCU instead of the DCEU, further cementing the breath of new life from the studio.

As for the future plans of DC Studios, a new update emerged.

James Gunn Responds About DC's Future Movie & TV Slate

DC

When responding to a fan on his Mastodon account, DC Studios head James Gunn directly addressed when the studio will announce the DCU's movie and TV show slate.

The fan asked when can everyone "expect a new DCU slate announcement," to which Gunn responded by asking to give them a "chance to catch [their] breath" since they just started taking over last Wednesday, November 1.

The exchange can be seen below:

Fan: "You guys just got in control of dc studios, but when can we expect a new dcu slate announcement? With multiple series going to wbd’s new streaming service, animated projects and theatrical films?" Gunn: "Give us a chance to catch our breath. We just got here."

Despite no concrete update, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav during the studio's earnings call claimed that Gunn and Peter Safran "have a powerful vision and blueprint," one which will improve their DC films with a "more unified creative approach."

Zaslav also reassured fans that the pair are "hard at work right now:"

"I’ve spent a lot of time over the past few months with James and Peter, talking about our strategy and long-term plans for the future of DC, across TV, animation, and film. They have a powerful vision and blueprint that will drive a more unified creative approach that will allow us to enable to the full value of one of the world’s most iconic franchises. They are hard at work right now.”

Zaslav continued to tease that Gunn and Safran have a "broad vision" for the DCU, leading to creating "more compelling and unforgettable experiences" for fans worldwide:

“In many ways, we have only begun to scratch the surface. James and Peter have a broad vision for DC storytelling and how it all fits together, and they plan to create even more compelling and unforgettable experiences for DC fans worldwide, while building a sustainable growth business out of the iconic franchise.”

Will DC Finally Have a Cohesive Shared Universe?

It's understandable that DC Studios CEO James Gunn and his team are taking their time to announce what's next for the DCU, considering that it's been only a week ever since he took over the position.

Moreover, fans' eagerness to ask this question also makes sense, mainly because of their desire to learn more about the franchise's cohesiveness in terms of highlighting its shared universe.

At this stage, it is unknown how the DCU's "new era" will mirror Marvel's 10-year movie plan, but the fact that Gunn, Safran, and the rest of the team have a solid plan for the franchise's future is a promising start.

In fact, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker filmmaker already teased that the focus is "telling the Biggest Story Ever Told" of the DCU across all mediums, meaning that the cohesiveness that everyone has been seeking will finally be unveiled.

All in all, it's safe to say that the DCU is in good hands, and the wait will definitely be worth it.