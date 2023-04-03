James Gunn Reportedly Bringing Back Major New DCEU Hero for DC Reboot

James Gunn, Justice League, Blue Beetle
By Russ Milheim Posted:

A new trade report seemingly confirmed that new DC Studios co-leads James Gunn and Peter Safran are carrying over at least one major DCEU superhero.

James Gunn Keeping the Beetle?

Blue Beetle superhero suit in movie
DC

A new report from Deadline shared a report noting that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn will bring a key DCEU character into his new DCU.

That character? One who hasn't even had his official introduction yet: Jamie Reyes' Blue Beetle.

The first trailer for his debut movie, which can be seen here, was just released, promising to be a colorful, thrilling ride.

Blue Beetle is set to hit theaters on August 18, 2023.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

