Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty Following Felony Burglary Charge

After a myriad of controversies, more new details have come to light about Ezra Miller's criminal cases ahead of The Flash's premiere later this year.

Miller has had a tough stretch in the past months. In March 2022, the actor was arrested multiple times in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment.

The controversy didn't stop there, as Miller was later charged with a count of felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, in August 2022.

Despite Miller already apologizing for the string of controversies, their future as the Scarlet Speedster is still unknown, particularly with the changes being made to the DC Universe (DCU).

Now, further developments have been made about Miller's latest issues.

Ezra Miller Reaches Plea Deal

DC

As per a report from VT Digger, Ezra Miller is set for a change of plea hearing this Friday, January 13, in Bennington County Superior criminal court.

In October 2022, The Flash and Justice League actor was reported to be facing up to 26 years behind bars and over $2,000 in fines if they're found guilty of felony burglary charges.

The star pleaded not guilty to burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and petty larceny for allegedly breaking into a nearby home and stealing three bottles of liquor.

However, the new report filed ahead of the hearing revealed that Miller would plead guilty to a single charge of unlawful trespass.

Miller told police that they were at home cooking with their mother and grabbed ingredients from the house of a close childhood friend. The actor also grabbed another bottle of wine.

Miller said that the homeowner should have known what was going on because their mother asked the owner for permission ahead of time. However, in a statement to the police, the homeowner denied Miller's claim.

Under the plea agreement, the original two charges - a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and a minor charge of petit larceny - will be dropped.

As part of the plea deal, the actor is expected to receive a sentence of 89 to 90 days in jail, all suspended, and will be placed on probation for a year. They will also be fined $500 and $192 in surcharges.

Will Ezra Miller's Plea Deal Affect The Flash?

This latest development could definitely affect The Flash's marketing, mainly because Ezra Miller's presence is expected to be limited in press tours and interviews.

Although this would hurt the film, many would agree that it would be best for the actor to take a break and let the other stars handle the promotional drive.

As for the actor's future as the DC hero, it remains to be seen if this plea deal will also affect it. Hopefully, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's upcoming slate announcement could clear confusion among fans.

The Flash is still set to premiere in theaters on June 23, 2023.