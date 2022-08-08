Justice League's Ezra Miller Gets Felony Charge Following Arrests

Even as The Flash seems like one of DC's stronger upcoming projects, with its positive test screenings and star-studded cast, including two Batmen and two versions of Ezra Miller's Barry Allen, the film is steeped in trouble.

This is partly because of the recent shake-up over at Warner Bros., one that led to the cancelation of the upcoming Batgirl movie. While statements about the unsteadiness plaguing the DC series of films seem to suggest The Flash is still on its way to theaters, certain public incidents would seem to threaten that positive outcome.

Primary among these is the recent behavior of the film's star, Ezra Miller. Miller, who first appeared as the character in 2016's Batman v Superman, has been on a streak of extremely public image-damaging incidents, ranging from arrests for harassment and assault to troubling allegations of abuse.

Though Warner Bros. has distanced themselves from the actor, with rumors pointing to Miller's departure from the franchise going forward, this continuing onslaught of public incidents is only further damaging the film's position.

Ezra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary

DC

According to a report from Variety, Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming The Flash film, has just been charged with a count of felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont. Further information from WANE 15, a news source from the area, clarifies that the charge relates to the theft of liquor from a local residence.

According to the article, the evidence appears to be clear, as "after collecting statements and looking at surveillance videos, police charged Miller with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling."

This news comes hot off the heels of a slew of criminal charges and accusations leveled at the actor, complicating their professional relationships and possible future.

The Ezra Miller Situation Continues to Devolve

Only days after a report was released claiming Ezra Miller was traveling with a gun and body armor, the Justice League actor has gotten into trouble once more. Miller's less-than-legal exploits have been a hot story over the past few months, making the problem of their public breakdown even more complicated. Though Warner Bros. has stuck with them before, it seems that any more straws may just break this camel's back.

While it's unclear what exactly has been fueling the actor's rampage, it seems overly apparent that they are in need of help. Though legal intervention has failed to halt their behavior before, perhaps this incident will help to turn them around, if, in fact, Miller sticks around for their court date in late September.

Beyond the implications for Miller's personal life, their continued behavior only further stresses the position of The Flash. While the film seems to be a key part of Warner Bros.'s upcoming DC slate, continuing the story of Justice League while also pivoting towards a new future for the franchise, Miller's refusal to stop seems destined to keep the project submerged in hot water.

While the future of DC's cinematic landscape is already in rocky, uncertain territory, Ezra Miller's continued behavioral problems only further the problem. Even as it seems that Warner Bros. is hoping to ultimately go forward with the film, Miller's extremely public legal troubles aren't making that outcome any easier, and may, if continued, force their hand.