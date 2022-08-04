The Flash Movie Receives Promising Update From WB Amid Cancellation Fears

The whirlwind that is the DCEU continues to blow stronger than ever. In the past week, Warner Bros. Discovery shocked the movie-going world when the studio outright canceled Batgirl, a movie that was midway through production. This has caused questions to pop up around nearly every upcoming DC project, with fans wondering if the likes of The Flash, Aquaman, and Shazam are safe.

Speculation about a Flash cancelation has run rampant in recent months, as the movie's star Ezra Miller becomes swamped in legal trouble. The continued controversy surrounding Miller has led many to believe that Warner Bros. could rethink the release of the Scarlet Speedster's solo film, either reworking the final cut or canceling it entirely.

Well, after near radio silence on what WB has planned for Barry Allen and co., the studio has finally made a statement.

The Flash is Still Running

DC

As a part of a recent investors' call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reassured audiences that DC films like The Flash is still coming, despite recent shake-ups.

Zaslav said that he has "seen Flash, Black Adam, and Shazam 2" and that the company is "very excited about them:"

"We have seen Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2. We are very excited about them. We’ve seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better."

Flash Fans Rest Easy... For Now

Well, it seems that The Flash along with the other listed DC films seems to be safe from the WB ax for now. Ezra Miller's solo film is still nearly a year away, and as fans have found out this past week, a lot can happen very quickly, especially in regard to the DCEU.

It is feeling more and more like The Flash is going to be an essential movie for Warner Bros., as it supposedly acts as a reset point for this big-screen costumed canon. No matter the legal troubles its star becomes entangled in, WB feels as though they need to have this movie come out, so they can put the last nearly decade of movies in the rearview and move forward.

One interesting thing to note from Zaslav's quotes is after he says he has seen the likes of Flash, Black Adam, and Shazam 2, he says there is still time to "make them even better." While this could mean minor touch-ups can happen in the post-production process, it could have a deeper meaning as well.

When it comes to The Flash this could mean further reshoots for the project, distancing Ezra Miller from the future of the DCEU. Or even a reworking to end this universe entirely (opening the door to a whole new one). Only Zaslav and a few select WB executives know what he is talking about with these words, but it certainly feels like he has bigger intentions than he is leading on.

The Flash is set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.