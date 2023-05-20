The Flash Movie: Tickets Release Date Revealed

The official day when fans can finally purchase their tickets for The Flash film is just around the corner.

While Ezra Miller’s many controversies still plague the conversation surrounding DC Studios’ next film, the solo outing for the Scarlet Speedster is garnering plenty of hype. No doubt, a good portion of that is due to the return of Michael Keaton as Batman.

Box office projections for opening weekend look promising and could fare much better than Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

It’s estimated that the film will make somewhere between $115 million and $140 million domestically in its opening and could score upwards of $375 million domestically through its theatrical run.

When Will The Flash Tickets Go on Sale?

DC

A listing on Showcase Cinemas revealed when tickets for The Flash will go on sale for audiences around the world.

Tickets release on Tuesday, May 23, just over three weeks before the film’s June 16 release.

A specific time was not given; however, tickets for both Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods went on sale by 12:00 p.m. ET on the day—so it seems very possible that this will be the same case for The Flash.

Does The Flash Have a Big-Screen Future?

With the impending reboot of the DCU, it’s a miracle that The Flash is looking to perform as well as it is. In fact, it may end up being the exception.

Hopefully, Blue Beetle won’t get caught in the tumultuous waters of change, either.

So far, critics seem to absolutely love The Flash. There is even a report that Tom Cruise himself adored the project.

The big question, however, is, if The Flash does well at the box office and audiences receive it well, will Ezra Miller be staying on past the upcoming blockbuster? Or is Warner Bros. just staying silent on the issue out of respect and will choose to drop the actor once their movie is out the door?

Besides anyone directly connected with one of James Gunn’s projects in the former DCEU cannon, it doesn’t seem like many faces will be returning. So it would not be surprising if Warner Bros. planned to replace Ezra Miller for quite some time but didn’t want to undermine its upcoming massive blockbuster.

Perhaps San Diego Comic-Con 2023 will provide fans with some more answers. At the very least, James Gunn could be nice enough to reveal who will be playing the next generation’s Superman.

The Flash races into theaters on June 16.