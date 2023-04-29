James Gunn Gives Blunt Response About Controversial Flash Star's DC Future

DC Studios head James Gunn just addressed where he stands on The Flash star Ezra Miller's possible future with the DC Universe.

The controversy surrounding The Flash's leading actor is no secret ahead of the film's debut, with a number of accusations surrounding the DCU star ranging from assault to trespassing over the last few years.

Miller even reportedly pleaded guilty to a felony burglary charge in January, accepting a plea deal that could potentially include fines, jail time, and a period on probation for the actor.

And considering that the future of the DCU is still being worked out under James Gunn, Miller's own future is very much up in the air, especially with The Flash likely setting the franchise on a new path narratively.

James Gunn on Ezra Miller's Future: "We'll See"

Speaking with AP Entertainment at the world premiere event for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn addressed where Ezra Miller stands with the studio following the release of their solo movie, The Flash.

When asked what his plan is for Miller's future following a number of controversial headlines surrounding the actor, Gunn only noted that he and the team will "wait and see" what happens following The Flash's upcoming theatrical release:

AP: "Plans for Ezra in the future in the DCU?" James Gunn: "We’re just gonna have to wait and see, you know? I mean, we’ll see how things go, so, you know…"

This echoed comments that Gunn offered to Gizmodo in late January when he revealed his new slate for the DCU, as he and his partner Peter Safran noted that Miller was "fully committed to the recovery right now" as they move towards the right path:

Gizmodo: "Will Ezra Miller be back as the Flash after that?" Gunn: "Let’s see what happens." Safran: "Ezra is fully committed to the recovery right now. And, you know, we talk to them. We’re in constant contact [and] when the time is right, we’ll have the conversation with them and decide what’s best for them personally."

