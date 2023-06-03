The Flash 2 Gets Update Amid Controversy With Ezra Miller

With The Flash almost ready to hit theaters, an update hinted at where The Flash 2 stands amidst the controversy surrounding starring actor Ezra Miller.

While The Flash is set to bring one of the most epic DC movies in history behind Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster, the film also debuts amidst a number of controversial stories surrounding its leading actor.

In the past three years, Miller was arrested for numerous crimes, including assault and harassment, leaving many to wonder if this would impact the actor's movie appearances as well as those movies' chances at success.

DC Studios

Variety revealed new information about a sequel to DC Studios' The Flash, which is said to feature a couple of major DC heroes alongside Ezra Miller's Barry Allen.

Back in October 2022, The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that the script for The Flash 2 was completed, having been penned by Aquaman writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. It's still unclear how it will fit into the changing DC landscape now that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has creative control of the new DCU.

Johnson-McGoldrick's script for The Flash 2 is said to heavily feature Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl as guest stars, although it doesn't give an update on Miller's status as The Flash.

Will The Flash 2 Move Forward With Ezra Miller?

Along with the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller, there are still a number of questions regarding how The Flash will fit in with James Gunn's new slate of projects that will take the DCU in a new direction.

Gunn and Safran have even commented on Miller's status, with Safran explaining that the actor is "fully committed to the recovery right now" as their first DC solo movie preps to release.

While there are no signs pointing to what the story would be in The Flash 2, it seems clear that DC has big plans for both Calle and Keaton, even while other reports indicated that a Keaton-centric solo movie was canceled in the changeover.

And while it's still a mystery how The Flash will play into the story that's coming with the DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, especially considering Miller's predicament, all eyes will be on DC as this universe shifts gears.

The Flash will debut in theaters on Friday, June 16.