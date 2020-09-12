Ezra Miller's The Flash: Producer Claims Entire DCEU Will Be Restarted In Film

The Flash feature film has been long awaited by fans after it went through multiple iterations in development. The film, starring Ezra Miller, looks to be one of the most exciting new projects on DC’s slate and is said to feature the return of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batman characters.

During the first day of DC FanDome, Warner Bros. finally revealed more information about its upcoming The Flash feature film, including a look at the Flash's new suit and that time travel would be a core element of the plot.

Now, more details have been teased at DC FanDome day two...

Flash & Crew

The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti teased during a DC FanDome Q&A, via Comic Book, that multiple DC characters will appear in The Flash and that the film will "restart everything:"

"But what I will tell you is that it's a ride. It's going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it. Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn't forget anything."

Muschietti also commented on her hopes to see a team-up between Barry Allen and Diana Prince:

I would love to see a two-hander, that's a movie with two stars, of two main characters between The Flash and Wonder Woman," Muschietti said. "I think they'd be the perfect odd couple, best friends, and I think they could solve a lot of problems in the world with little or no violence which is always a plus in my book."

WHAT THIS MEANS

Muschietti's comments definitely lean into the idea that The Flash movie will set up the multiverse in the DCEU. It seems that the Flash is intended to be used as a bridging character for all the other DCEU movies and characters, meaning The Flash could be the next Justice League- evel event that occurs in the DCEU.

Ezra Miller also appeared as the DCEU’s Flash in last year’s Crisis on Infinite Earths DC TV event, crossing over with Grant Gustin’s television version of the character. This crossover and more were discussed at DC FanDome a few weeks ago, which lead many to believe that the multiverse will be established in the new film. It's been rumored that the film may follow the Flashpoint or Crisis on Infinite Earths comic book storylines, which would tie into some of the comments the producers have made thus far.

Along with Affleck and Keaton, some of the other characters rumored to appear in The Flash include Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. Fisher is currently in the midst of an investigation with Warner Bros. based on misconduct allegations, which is apparently making the star’s return in The Flash tricky. However with Batman (x2) and Cyborg rumored to appear, it sounds like an entire Justice League appearance could be a possibility for The Flash.