Ezra Miller Breaks Silence on Playing TWO Characters In The Flash Movie

The Flash's trailer from DC FanDome 2021 confirmed that Ezra Miller is playing two Barry Allens in the movie, and the DCU actor has opened up about their double portrayal.

The Multiverse is set to play a major role in The Flash, meaning that other versions of DCEU characters will appear. The movie is already confirmed to feature two Batmen: Michael Keaton's version and Ben Affleck's Snyder-Verse hero.

In addition, Sasha Calle's Supergirl will make her big screen debut, taking the place of Henry Cavill's Superman in a less powerful Justice League than the one that's been seen in past movies.

While other variants of DC heroes have yet to appear, the two Barrys have been the main highlight of The Flash's promotional drive.

Ezra Miller Teases Two Barry Allens in The Flash

DC

Via a recently-surfaced featurette for The Flash, director Andy Muschietti and lead star Ezra Miller teased what to expect about the two Barry Allens in the movie.

Miller shared that the other Barry Allen in the movie is "co-existing" with the main DCEU hero in the timeline, pointing out that "it's all gone wonky:"

Muschietti: “Ezra is playing two characters, including original Barry and young Barry.” Miller: “There’s another ‘him,’ who is co-existing in this timeline and it’s all gone wonky.”

When asked about Barry Allen's growth in The Flash during an interview at DC FanDome 2021, Miller admitted that it "constitutes a very large and powerful arc," noting that it features "a lot of change" for the character in more ways than one:

"Yes, it constitutes, I think, a very large and powerful arc. I think this is a story that precipitates a lot of change for Barry Allen in more ways than one. And I think it really carries him from being sort of the person who we met in the Justice League films. It takes him from that place of a young person, who’s come into his powers, but doesn’t quite know how to manifest them, who’s joined a legion of superheroes but doesn’t quite know his place in the context of it."

Miller ended by saying that they think that The Flash is both "an origin story and a coming into his own story:"

"And it takes him from there to really in my mind, being Barry Allen, being the Flash. I think in some ways, it’s an origin story and a coming into his own story, so it’s a big one, big arc for Barry, parentheses, forward slash, ‘S,’ end parentheses.”

Why Are There Two Barry Allens in the Flash?

Given that a past report revealed that the "other" Barry is the film's main villain, this twist adds more emotional weight and is the perfect opportunity to utilize Miller's versatility as an actor. The clash between the two Barrys in the movie is ramping up to be an exciting one, as it could be a fight for survival.

Amid the controversies that they are facing, it's clear that Ezra Miller is at the top of their game in this movie. Having Miller portray two Barry Allens in The Flash allows the movie to showcase the actor's immense talent alongside veteran stars in the industry in Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

Although The CW's The Flash already featured two Barry Allens, The DCU's Flash film has an opportunity to tell a fresh take that would further expand the lore of the Scarlet Speedster.

In time travel movies, there is a common trope: only one version of the same person should exist in a single timeline. The evil Barry may be aware of this, and he could be manipulating the main Barry and the newly-formed Justice League to achieve his goal of survival.

Whatever the case, The Flash is set to feature a heartbreaking battle between two exciting characters played by the same actor.

The Flash premieres in theaters on June 16, 2023.