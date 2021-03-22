Justice League: Kiersey Clemons Shares Ezra Miller Photo & The Flash Meme To Celebrate Release

The DCEU's The Flash film will look to shake the franchise to its core by incorporating the Flashpoint storyline combined with the multiverse approach. The film will see the return of Ezra Miller's Barry Allen, and the actor will be joined by fellow Snyder Cut actress Kiersey Clemons, who is set to reprise her role as Iris West.

So far, the exact plot details of The Flash are still being kept under wraps, even though story beats of DC's Flashpoint event are expected to factor in the core narrative. Despite that, it was made clear that a plethora of DC characters will join Barry's multiversal adventure such as Ben Affleck's Batman and Michael Keaton's Caped Crusader from an alternate Earth.

While fans are still dissecting the plot of The Flash, a funny tidbit about the film has emerged online.

A FUN BEHIND-THE-SCENES BIT FROM KIERSEY CLEMONS

Iris West actress Kiersey Clemons shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her The Flash co-star Ezra Miller. In the image, it showed Miller shopping for stuffed animals inside a Walmart.

It remains to be seen if this photo was taken while filming Zack Snyder's Justice League, or if it was captured recently ahead of the rumored filming of The Flash next month.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram story, Clemons also revealed a meme that pays tribute to the first meeting of the character in the Snyder Cut.

Kiersey Clemons' Instagram Story

THE BARRY ALLEN AND IRIS WEST DCEU DYNAMIC

While it's unknown when the photo was taken, Clemons' latest tease should provide a glimpse of her upcoming bond with the actor in The Flash. Given Ezra Miller is not wearing a mask inside Walmart, it's possible that the photo was captured during the filming of Justice League, and this is simply a tease of what's to come for the DC film.

The meet-cute moment of Barry and Iris in Zack Snyder's Justice League is one of the memorable moments of the film, and it will be interesting to see how the relationship of the characters will be further developed in the upcoming solo adventure of the speedster.

The relationship of Barry and Iris is one of the fascinating storylines in the pages of DC Comics, and the DCEU's portrayal of it will no doubt be a must-see.

In Flashpoint, the pair's romantic partnership was drastically altered after Barry went back in time to save his mother, with Iris marrying another man and having a family of their own. That said, given that Barry and Iris have yet to officially start their relationship in the DCEU, it looks like this story beat will be portrayed differently in the 2022 film.

Considering that the multiverse is involved, it's possible that Barry will encounter an Earth where he will witness a version of him married to Iris, thus strengthening the idea that the pair are destined to be together.

Whatever the case, The Flash is poised to take a deep dive into the life of Barry, and his love for Iris will no doubt be one of the main story points of the film.

The Flash will debut in theaters on November 4, 2022.