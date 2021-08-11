Batman Star Michael Keaton Is Thrilled Suiting Back Up for Flash Movie: 'Like Riding a Bike'

The DCEU is deep into the process of filming numerous blockbuster movies for the next couple of years, which includes Ezra Miller's long-awaited solo movie The Flash.

This movie has been in the works for most of the past decade, and it's gaining considerable hype considering Barry Allen is one of the few core members of the Justice League to not receive a solo story yet. With the multiverse coming into play as well, Allen will have a great deal of backup for the challenges he's set to face next year.

Alongside Sasha Calle's Supergirl and Ben Affleck's Batman, The Flash will also feature the unexpected return of Michael Keaton's Caped Crusader from the 1989 Batman by director Tim Burton. Coming back to the part after nearly 30 years, Keaton is already set to play a key role in the DCEU as he imparts his own wisdom and knowledge to the young Scarlet Speedster.

After the extended delays in Batman appearances, Keaton's latest interview gave some details on the experience he had coming back to play the Dark Knight again...

"LIKE RIDIN' A BIKE"

DC

The Flash star Michael Keaton spoke with entertainment reporter & critic Kevin McCarthy during the press rounds for The Protegé on what it was like to return to the role of Bruce Wayne.

When asked what it felt like to put the suit back on, Keaton could only smile while admitting that it was "like ridin' a bike." While he didn't offer any specific memories, he reminisced on his days working with director Tim Burton and remembering "what a risk Tim took" with the movies they made in 1989 and 1992:

"Like ridin’ a bike. Oddly yes. And also, man, memories came flashing back, no pun intended, came flooding back. They did, just as I start thinking about what a risk Tim took and everybody else involved, really. I say this all the time, it’s true, he started everything when it comes to…"

COMING HOME TO AN ICONIC ROLE

Michael Keaton is clearly no stranger to the world of superhero movies after not only playing Batman twice but also taking on the lead villain role of the Vulture in Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Even so, his return as Batman came as quite a shock after last playing the role in 1992, especially given this version will now be one of three different Batmen within the DCEU.

The longtime megastar appears to be having a smooth transition back into the cape and cowl, although it likely won't come with quite the amount of physical action that it did in his younger days. Playing a sort of Nick Fury role amongst the current superheroes in the DCEU, his experience will undoubtedly help Barry Allen and crew in their upcoming mission.

With The Flash still over a year away from release, the biggest question is how important Keaton's presence will actually be as the DCEU dives fully into the multiverse and takes on a new epic story. Whatever those answers may be, having one of DC's iconic portrayals within the DCEU should only help add to the excitement.

The Flash will debut in theaters on November 4, 2022.