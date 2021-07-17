Michael Keaton's Batmobile Spotted on Ezra Miller's Flash Movie Set (Photos)

Now that theaters are back with both DC and Marvel churning out films like Black Widow and The Suicide Squad, the entertainment world appears to be getting back to normal.

However, in regard to the direction of comic book movies still yet to release, things are about to get weird.

In addition to Marvel's Loki on Disney+ unleashing the multiverse for its upcoming slate of films, Warner Bros. is hard at work doing the same with its long-awaited upcoming film The Flash.

Set to release November 4, 2022, The Flash stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen alongside Sashe Calle as Supergirl and Batmen Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. As for the filming process, new leaked images from the set of this multiversal film show more of these characters and what fans can expect from The Flash's release next year.

THE FLASH SET PHOTOS SHOW SUPERGIRL AND BATMOBILE

New images from the set of 2022's The Flash movie have surfaced only showing not only a screen test for Sasha Calle's Supergirl, but also shots Ezra Miller, a film set, and a rearview of the famous Keaton Batmobile.

While Supergirl's role in The Flash is still a mystery, The Young and The Restless actress Sasha Calle was chosen for the role of Kara Zor-El after more than 400 actresses auditioned.

Also shared was an image of an apparent screen test of Ezra Miller's Barry Allen sporting longer locks than when audiences last saw him on-screen. This has led some to wonder if his long hair may be for the purpose of flashbacks or to show the passage of time.

AAAAA NEW LOOK AT BARRY AND SUPERGIRL IN THE FLASH pic.twitter.com/RGMbvSKrIz — leslie 王女 ❓0❓❓ (@lesbobomb) July 17, 2021

Leaked images of her in costume on-set have already been shared online leading fans to speculate about its similarities to Zack Snyder's design for Cavill's Man of Steel suit.

This massive set appears to be a version of the Batcave supporting concept art that has also been shared online.

Lastly, while more recent Batman films have been grounded in realism, 1989's Batman starring Michael Keaton and directed by Tim Burton leaned all-in on a campy, gothic-style Gotham and created a version of the Batmobile that fans still recognize today.

Man it’s gonna be so weird to see Keatons Batmobile again in The Flash ⚡️ it’s gonna be EPICCCCC pic.twitter.com/ePM3A6Qq0e — EGG BOYYY🥚 (@woolton15) July 17, 2021

In addition to reports that The Flash will revisit Burton's Gotham City, the upcoming film will also include that Batmobile as shown above along with Ezra Miller in the same blue and yellow jacket that he was wearing in the photo of his screen test.

Now that theaters are back with both DC and Marvel churning out films like Black Widow and The Suicide Squad, the entertainment world appears to be getting back to normal.

However, in regard to the direction of comic book movies still yet to release, things are about to get weird.

In addition to Marvel's Loki on Disney+ unleashing the multiverse for its upcoming slate of films, Warner Bros. is hard at work doing the same with its long-awaited upcoming film The Flash.

Set to release November 4, 2022, The Flash stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen alongside Sashe Calle as Supergirl and Batmen Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. As for the filming process, new leaked images from the set of this multiversal film show more of these characters and what fans can expect from The Flash's release next year.

THE FLASH SET PHOTOS SHOW SUPERGIRL AND BATMOBILE

New images from the set of 2022's The Flash movie have surfaced only showing not only a screen test for Sasha Calle's Supergirl, but also shots Ezra Miller, a film set, and a rearview of the famous Keaton Batmobile.

While Supergirl's role in The Flash is still a mystery, The Young and The Restless actress Sasha Calle was chosen for the role of Kara Zor-El after more than 400 actresses auditioned.

Also shared was an image of an apparent screen test of Ezra Miller's Barry Allen sporting longer locks than when audiences last saw him on-screen. This has led some to wonder if his long hair may be for the purpose of flashbacks or to show the passage of time.

AAAAA NEW LOOK AT BARRY AND SUPERGIRL IN THE FLASH pic.twitter.com/RGMbvSKrIz — leslie 王女 ❓0❓❓ (@lesbobomb) July 17, 2021

Leaked images of her in costume on-set have already been shared online leading fans to speculate about its similarities to Zack Snyder's design for Cavill's Man of Steel suit.

This massive set appears to be a version of the Batcave supporting concept art that has also been shared online.

Lastly, while more recent Batman films have been grounded in realism, 1989's Batman starring Michael Keaton and directed by Tim Burton leaned all-in on a campy, gothic-style Gotham and created a version of the Batmobile that fans still recognize today.

Man it’s gonna be so weird to see Keatons Batmobile again in The Flash ⚡️ it’s gonna be EPICCCCC pic.twitter.com/ePM3A6Qq0e — EGG BOYYY🥚 (@woolton15) July 17, 2021

In addition to reports that The Flash will revisit Burton's Gotham City, the upcoming film will also include that Batmobile as shown above along with Ezra Miller in the same blue and yellow jacket that he was wearing in the photo of his screen test.

A FLASH MOB OF DC CHARACTERS?

While fans know quite a bit about the cast of The Flash and the film's design, there are still just as many questions as there are answers.

For instance, is Sasha Calle's Supergirl a cameo or a leading role? Will the two Batmen share equal on-screen time, or will Keaton also have a leading role? Just how many other times and locations will the Scarlet Speedster visit or is it primarily Tim Burton's Gotham?

In addition, while fans have seen quite a few leaked images and artwork for The Flash, there may be other familiar characters and locations that director Andy Muschietti is keeping close to the vest that are sure to surprise audiences next year.

Regardless, The Flash is definitely one of the most intriguing DCEU projects currently in the works for the DCEU. It won't only connect past DC films, it will also lay the foundation for what's to come.