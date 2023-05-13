Superman Reboot: 3 Actors In the Running to Replace Henry Cavill

As the casting process for Superman: Legacy begins to ramp up, a new report sheds some light on the possible choices to replace Henry Cavill as DC's new Clark Kent.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn previously shared that he was "relieved" by the incredible casting choices for Superman: Legacy, but, as expected, he has yet to reveal which stars are in the running for the role.

Still, the DC director managed to provide a tease of what to expect about the new Superman actor, noting that "it's not limited to people in their twenties."

Who Will Play the DCU's Superman?

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) shared a new casting update for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, revealing three actors who are in the running to portray the titular DC superhero.

1.) David Corenswet

David Corenswet

29-year-old actor David Corenswet is reportedly among the "top contenders" to play Clark Kent, aka Superman, in the upcoming reboot.

THR's sources noted that Pearl star is set to advance to the screen test stage of the reboot's casting which will likely take place after Memorial Day or early June.

Corenswet starred alongside Mia Goth in Pearl and is best known for portraying the ill-fated projectionist in the movie. The actor was also part of the cast of Netflix's The Politician and Look Both Ways.

Corenswet's past credits include House of Cards and HBO's limited series We Own This City.

2.) Tom Brittney

Tom Brittney

Tom Brittney is reportedly in the mix to play Clark Kent in the upcoming Superman reboot.

The British actor's famous role is playing Reverend Will Davenport in ITV's Grantchester. Brittney's credits also starred in Make Me Famous and Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool.

3.) Andrew Richardson

Andrew Richardson

As per THR, Andrew Richardson is also in consideration to portray the Man of Steel in Superman: Legacy.

Richardson is known for portraying Kevin Conrad in The Independent and Vince in Killer Among Us.

THR's sources noted that some of the actors in the report are "not screen testing" and have "merely been in the mix." One of the outlet's sources even dismissed some of the potential Henry Cavill replacements by describing them as "a chatroom list."

Warner Bros. had no comment and one insider mentioned that the filmmakers and DC Studios "are nowhere near a decision."

THR then shared that Euphoria's Jacob Elordi, who was heavily rumored for the role of Kent, never submitted himself for Superman: Legacy's casting process.

Will James Gunn Announce the New Superman Actor Soon?

It is unknown if any of these actors will reach the finish line to portray Superman, but David Corenswet as the top choice for the role is a promising sight.

At first glance, the actor clearly has the bravado to portray Clark Kent and he somehow fits James Gunn's description of the DCU's Superman as someone "who you want to give a hug."

Meanwhile, this latest casting development about Superman: Legacy may indicate that an announcement for the titular hero's new actor could arrive soon.

In fact, a past rumor claimed that James Gunn could reveal the new Superman actor at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

However, Gunn may surprise everyone and announce the DCU's new Clark Kent in the weeks leading to SDCC, with a full cast reveal in the highly-anticipated event.

Superman: Legacy is set to premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025.