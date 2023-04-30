Here's When Superman's Recast Movie Actor May Get Announced

A new rumor teased when DC Studios will announce the next actor to play the Man of Steel, Superman, in the DCU's upcoming Superman: Legacy movie.

Following Henry Cavill’s exit from the role of Superman after his surprise cameo in Black Adam, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that a new Clark Kent would take the spotlight under his watch.

Once Superman: Legacy was confirmed for a July 2025 release date, Cavill’s replacement became one of the hottest topics in the DC Universe as the last son of Krypton looks to make a glorious comeback.

And after Gunn announced the cast for the first official project in the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, Creature Commandos, all eyes are now on the studio expecting a Superman announcement in the near future.

Superman Actor May Be Announced Soon

DC

Deadline's Justin Kroll revealed a new update in the casting process for the DCU's next actor to play Superman.

While Kroll was unclear on timing, he reported that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are still receiving audition tapes and plan to watch every single actor's tape submitted:

"So while I’m not sure on exact timing, when it comes to Superman, been told audition tapes are still being submitted and every rep who has a client that submitted one has been told that Gunn and Safran plan to watch everyone."

With Gunn currently all-in on the press tour for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he likely "won’t watch any till after the movie opens," with a decision most likely coming "closer to the Fourth of July:"

"Since Gunn has been knee deep in the 'GUARDIANS' press tour and probably won’t watch any till after the movie opens, I’d say a decision will come closer to ComicCon. So when it comes to 'favorites' for the role, I’d tread lightly until we’re closer to [the] Fourth of July"

If an actor can be secured in time for 2023's San Diego Comic-Con as Kroll speculated is possible, the DCU's Superman may well be announced as part of a presentation at the event, which will run from July 19 to July 23.

The Deadline reporter's update may signal that many casting rumors up to this point and claims of Gunn's supposed favorites may be untrue.

Who Will Play the Recast DCU Superman?

With reports noting that James Gunn has his eye on a few actors, even with it being early in the process, the next few weeks are going to be pivotal in DC Studios' pursuit of its next leading actor.

And after fans got their first early teases for the story in Superman: Legacy, as well as rumors about the villains the Man of Steel will face, the actor playing the role is sure to be something fans are anxious to hear an announcement for.

One early actor rumored to be in the running is Harris Dickinson, best known for his role in the Kingsman prequel The King's Man, although there are more than a handful of stars that could have the chance at taking this massive responsibility.

The potential San Diego Comic-Con timing for the announcement seems to make sense with Comic-Con taking place just under two years before Superman: Legacy hits the big screen and around six months before filming reportedly begins.

And after last year's Comic-Con left fans wildly disappointed with Henry Cavill's absence, this could be the perfect opportunity for James Gunn to truly put his stamp on the franchise with a massive announcement at arguably the biggest fan event running.

Superman: Legacy hits theaters on July 11, 2025.