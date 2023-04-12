James Gunn Announces 8 New DC Actors for Rebooted Universe

DC Studio co-lead James Gunn announced eight new cast members for the first project in his DCU reboot.

Creature Commandos Gets Its Cast

With Creature Commandos set to be the first project of the DCU's upcoming reboot, James Gunn confirmed eight new cast members for the series.

These actors will be voicing their characters in animation, and, presumably, bringing them to life in live-action as well:

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

David Harbour as Frankenstein

Indira Varma as the Bride

Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorous

Maria Bakalova as Llana Rostovic

Sean Gunn as both GI Robot and Weasal

Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky

Steve Agee as the returning John Economos

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!