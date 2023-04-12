James Gunn Announces 8 New DC Actors for Rebooted Universe

By Russ Milheim Posted:
DC Studio co-lead James Gunn announced eight new cast members for the first project in his DCU reboot.
Creature Commandos Gets Its Cast
With Creature Commandos set to be the first project of the DCU's upcoming reboot, James Gunn confirmed eight new cast members for the series.
These actors will be voicing their characters in animation, and, presumably, bringing them to life in live-action as well:
- Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.
- David Harbour as Frankenstein
- Indira Varma as the Bride
- Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorous
- Maria Bakalova as Llana Rostovic
- Sean Gunn as both GI Robot and Weasal
- Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky
- Steve Agee as the returning John Economos
This story is developing. Please check back for updates!
LATEST NEWS
TRENDING
Tags: Creature Commandos (Series) / David Harbour / James Gunn /