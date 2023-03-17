Frank Grillo Teases His Role In DC's Rebooted Movie Universe

Frank Grillo, who formerly played Crossbones in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, once again teased his role in James Gunn's new rebooted DCU plans—explicitly drawing attention to Creature Commandos.

The animated project was among the first DC Studios' co-CEO James Gunn unveiled to the world. In the same announcement, Gunn revealed that they aim to cast actors who will do both the voice work and live-action performances when they eventually cross over between mediums.

In fact, according to the man in charge, casting is almost complete.

Frank Grillo Teases New DC Role

In one of his Instagram stories, former Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Frank Grillo teased his involvement in the upcoming new DCU reboot.

On top of a screenshot of an article from Comicbook.com talking about rumors that he and Ron Perlman would be joining a DC project, Grillo added to the conversation by blatantly teasing his involvement:

"Me and my guy [Ron Perlman]... we did a little film awhile back. Could this two? Hmmmmmmmmmm."

Frank Grillo

In a previous Instagram story, Grillo noted that "the only constant in life is #change... Something's coming," alongside the DC Comics logo. It certainly seemed like a clear tease at something to do with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans.

Frank Grillo

The actor also publicly left a comment on an Instagram post from James Gunn hyping up the oddball group leading Creature Commandos. His comment didn't say much, but his five flame emojis were enough to spark speculation.

Frank Grillo

The Creature Commandos Filling Out?

The current speculation is that Frank Grillo might be playing Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos, while Ron Perlman would be a good pick for Frankenstein. In reality, both actors would fit either of those roles pretty well.

The duo also seems like they'd be great choices for actors who would be perfectly willing to do voice work and live-action performances for characters across both mediums.

While it's not known when exactly the animated project will crossover to live-action, a good guess would be for the Swamp Thing feature film. The two have connections in the comics, and given that they're both about supernatural beings, it would make sense.

Sadly, fans still probably have a long ways to go before they see either Creature Commandos or Swamp Thing, as neither currently has a release window.