Superman Reboot Movie Gets Official Start Date Announcement

DC Studios head and Superman: Legacy director James Gunn announced when the upcoming reboot will start production.

Gunn has been at the center of updates about the DCU's Superman reboot since taking over as DC Studios co-CEO. From Krypto's inclusion to the possible involvement of a Guardians of the Galaxy actor, there has been no shortage of new information.

Amid the ongoing writers' strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), Superman: Legacy received a promising update when it was revealed that Gunn was able to turn in his first draft of the screenplay.

When Will Superman: Legacy Start Filming?

DC

In a new video from Wired, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that Superman: Legacy will start shooting in January 2024.

Alongside the announcement, Gunn also shared that they are "recording voices" for Creature Commandos and "helping other writers" on other projects in the DCU:

Wired: What is James Gunn working on now? Gunn: "I'm working on Superman: Legacy which we shoot in January. I'm doing the press tour for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We've been recording voices for our animated show, Creature Commandos. And then I'm helping other writers work on other projects in the DC world."

Gunn's confirmation is in line with a previous report from Heroic Hollywood claiming that the reboot's filming start date is set for January 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Superman: Legacy's January start date should give the film plenty of time for production so that it can hit its July 2025 release date.

Will DC’s Superman Reboot Be Delayed?

James Gunn’s latest announcement about Superman: Legacy’s production start date shows how confident he is that the reboot will not be delayed despite the writers’ strike.

However, it remains to be seen when WGA’s strike will end. If it continues until January, then it’s possible that it could affect the Superman reboot's production.

Still, a resolution (or a tense negotiation) between the WGA and the studios could arrive in the coming months.

Meanwhile, a January start date strongly indicates that Gunn will soon announce the actor who will portray the DCU's new Superman anytime now.

A past rumor claimed that the announcement could happen at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, which is an ideal move for DC Studios. Gunn previously hyped up the candidates for the Man of Steel, mentioning that they have some "incredible choices" for the role.

Hopefully, more news about DC's Superman reboot will arrive sooner rather than later.

Superman: Legacy is set to premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025.