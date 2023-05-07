James Gunn Reveals His Superman Movie Will Include a Guardians of the Galaxy Actor

James Gunn's time in the MCU may be over, but the director has confirmed he will be bringing some of his colleagues from Guardians of the Galaxy along for the ride on his new Superman film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Actors Will Appear In Superman: Legacy

James Gunn has teased that some MCU actors will be appearing in his new DC film, Superman: Legacy, in a Q&A on Twitter.

When asked by a fanwhether any Guardians of the Galaxy stars will appear in his upcoming Superman film, Gunn responded with a simple tweet saying: "Yes."

