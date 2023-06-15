James Gunn Announces 4 Marvel Crew Members for His Superman Reboot Movie

James Gunn will be bringing in crew members whom he worked with on MCU projects to help him bring the DCU's Superman: Legacy to life.

The new DC Universe under co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn will be kicked off with Superman: Legacy when it hits theaters on July 11, 2025.

Gunn stated that the film will be "the first full DCU movie," and casting for the titular Man of Steel is already underway, with some specific actors already reportedly being looked at by Gunn to take on the role.

As Superman continues its development process, Gunn also has his eyes on some crew members to join him that he is already familiar with.

James Gunn Reveals Superman: Legacy Crew Members

In an interview on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn officially revealed that he will be bringing in crew members for Superman: Legacy that he worked with on MCU projects.

Gunn, who is also the writer/director of Superman, confirmed that he already penciled in some names in important roles such as production designer, costume designer, cinematographer, and VFX supervisor.

1.) Beth Mickle (Production Designer)

Beth Mickle

Beth Mickle will be joining Gunn as Superman: Legacy's production designer. She previously worked in the same role alongside Gunn on the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the DCEU's The Suicide Squad.

As a production designer, Mickle will be on set with Gunn and the rest of the crew to make sure all of the sets and shooting locations are prepared and ready for filming. In short, Mickle will be responsible for bringing Gunn's vision of Superman to life.

2.) Judianna Makovsky (Costume Designer)

Judianna Makovsky

The Superman: Legacy director also confirmed that Judianna Makovsky was also brought on to work as the costume designer of the upcoming film. She previously worked with Gunn on the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and then the DCEU's The Suicide Squad.

Makovsky will be doing just what her title says - overseeing and personally designing all of the costumes for Superman: Legacy. She will lead a team of other talented designers to create these costumes and make sure that the actors are properly dressed for their scenes.

3.) Henry Braham (Cinematographer)

Henry Braham

Henry Braham previously worked on films such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Suicide Squad with James Gunn. He also has a cinematographer credit on the upcoming DC film, The Flash.

The cinematographer is one of the most important roles in filmmaking when it comes to what viewers actually see on-screen. Braham will be the head of the camera and light crews on Superman: Legacy, and will even be behind the camera to help get the perfect shots throughout the movie.

4.) Stephane Ceretti (VFX Supervisor)

Stephane Ceretti

Stephane Ceretti is a two-time Oscar-nominated VFX Supervisor that worked with Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. He also helped bring to life other MCU projects such as Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange, and Eternals.

In today's day and age, visual effects are just as important as the actual script when creating a film in the superhero genre. As Superman: Legacy's VFX supervisor, Ceretti will oversee the entire VFX process, making sure that all of the CGI is crisp and indistinguishable from reality.

Making the Superman Process Easier

James Gunn confirming that these heavy hitters will be a part of Superman: Legacy only suggests that the entire process of creating the film will be much easier on not only him but the rest of the crew as well.

He is bringing on people that he is extremely familiar with, and also people that are familiar with each other seeing as how they have all worked on some of the same projects.

Of course, there are many criticisms with nearly every film, but the projects that Gunn and the rest of these names have in common are all generally considered to be in the top tier when it comes to comic book movies.

It is important to point out that the roles these people were all responsible for in their respective credits were aspects that weren't really in question.

For example, the Guardians films and Avengers: Endgame were praised by fans and critics alike for their VFX, so Gunn bringing in Stephane Ceretti as the VFX Supervisor on Superman: Legacy will only cause viewers to breathe a sigh of relief knowing that that aspect is in good hands.

As Gunn continues his work on Superman: Legacy, more details, crew members, and cast members will undoubtedly be announced.

Superman: Legacy is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.