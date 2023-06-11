6 Actors Now Rumored for Superman's Reboot Movie

A new report revealed six actors entering the next stage of casting for Superman and Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy.

DC Studios CEO James Gunn is set to kickstart the DCU in July 2025 as he writes and directs Superman: Legacy - an all-new reboot of the Man of Steel starring a whole new cast, taking over the DCEU leads of Henry Cavill and Amy Adams.

Production of the Superman reboot is set to begin in January 2024 under Gunn, who has already completed the script. And ahead of the start of filming, casting for Cavill and Adams' replacements has been the subject of countless reports.

The filmmaker already noted they have "some really great choices" for the new Superman, also revealing the key traits he is looking for - kindness, comparison, humanity, and "somebody that you’d want to give you a hug."

James Gunn's Superman Reboot Casting Narrowed To 6 Actors

According to Deadline, James Gunn's Superman: Legacy casting process has entered a new stage with just six actors now lined up for the starring roles of Superman/Clark Kent and love interest Lois Lane.

After Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran scoured through audition tapes, the process has now reportedly progressed to in-person screen tests taking place over the Father's Day weekend or the Monday or Tuesday following (June 16 - 20).

The screen tests are said to be taking place opposite DC Studios co-CEOs Gunn and Safran along with several Warner Bros. executives.

Deadline added that the casting decisions for Lex Luthor and Jimmy Olsen will likely be taken after the two co-leads of Kent and Lane are secured.

The full list of six actors reportedly taking place in these Superman: Legacy tests - pending certain deals closing - can be seen below:

1.) Nicholas Hoult

Searchlight Pictures

Nicholas Hoult is beyond familiar with superhero auditions, having starred as Hank McCoy/Beast in Fox's X-Men movies and even been a runner-up to Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' search for The Batman's Bruce Wayne.

The British actor's name has been thrown around in Legacy casting rumors for a while, with The Hollywood Reporter claiming Hoult was tipped to play the DCU's Lex Luthor while Deadline insisted the 33-year-old is in line for Superman.

2.) David Corenswet

Netflix

Newcomer David Corenswet has been among the most popular fan casts for the DCU's new Superman after his breakout performance in the horror flick Pearl.

The 29-year-old's name originally started being mentioned due to his classically Clark Kent appearance, and some even say slight resemblance to Henry Cavill.

The Superman frontrunner just recently joined the cast of Twisters but as the storm-chasing thriller is expected to complete filming this summer, that shouldn't interfere with his chances for Legacy - which begins production in January 2024.

3.) Tom Brittney

ITV

Lesser-known British actor Tom Brittney is the final actor reportedly set to screen test for the role of Superman, with his biggest role so far coming as Reverend William Davenport in the ITV detective drama Granchester.

Brittney clocks in as the oldest of the three reported Superman contenders at 32 years old, but still only three years older than the youngest (Corenswet, 29).

4.) Emma Mackey

Netflix

27-year-old French-British actress Emma Mackey found fame for her starring role in Netflix's hit high-school drama Sex Education in which she plays the iconic Maeve Wiley.

Now, Mackey is the first of three names supposedly lined up to screen test for love interest and reporter Lois Lane, which comes just weeks ahead of her next big screen appearance in Margot Robbie's Barbie.

5.) Rachel Brosnahan

Amazon

Rachel Brosnahan may be the most seasoned and acclaimed actress on the Superman: Legacy casting rosters. At just 32 years old, the actress has already secured four Emmy nominations and one win for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

With the award-winning Amazon original series having just concluded its five-season run, now may be the perfect time for Brosnahan to make the jump to a starring big-screen DCU role.

Brosnahan has previously responded to rumors of her being in the running for Lois Lane, revealing she "would jump at the chance if it arose."

6.) Phoebe Dynevor

BBC

28-year-old Phoebe Dynevor comes into the Superman: Legacy casting search after a major role in the first two seasons of Bridgerton.

However, the actress is not expected to return for the upcoming Season 3 on Netflix, opening up her schedule for a role as Lois Lane in the new DCU.

The actress has plenty of acting experience under her belt on British television with appearances in Waterloo Road, The Musketeers, and more.

What Comes Next for James Gunn's Superman Casting?

Through the screen testing process, James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Warner Bros. will be looking to test different combinations of Clark Kents and Lois Lanes opposite each other to find the right match. After all, the chemistry between the leads will be essential to Superman: Legacy and the franchise going forward.

Based on the six actors reportedly progressing to the Superman screen testing process, Gunn seems to be looking at those in their late 20s and early 30s, with these names ranging from 27 to 32. There's even a wide variety in experience levels here, from award winners to relative newcomers.

So, neither fame nor familiarity seems to be a major criterion for Gunn in his casting process, with his focus instead on finding those who look the part, have the acting chops required, and fit these characters based on their initial audition tapes.

Only time will tell which actors land these major roles, but with screen tests taking place in late June, Warner Bros. and DC Studios may be looking for a Superman and Lois Lane to reveal at San Diego Comic-Con at the end of July.

But with the search for Lex Luthor and Jimmy Olsen only getting underway after these roles are found, it seems unlikely they will be ready to announce at Comic-Con, as they will require an extended casting process of their own.

Superman: Legacy hits theaters on July 11, 2025.