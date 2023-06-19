'I'm Blown Away': James Gunn Hypes Up Superman Movie Reboot Actors

James Gunn had nothing but praise for his assemblage of talent auditioning for Superman: Legacy.

Set to release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the confirmed first film of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU reboot.

Naturally, anticipation has been sky high for who DC Studios casts as its first stars, as well as which actors will portray cinema's next Superman and Lois Lane.

James Gunn 'Blown Away' by Superman: Legacy Auditions

DC

On Blue Sky social media, James Gunn posted his reaction to the actors auditioning for Superman: Legacy, admitting, "I'm blown away," and calling his shortlist of actors "among the best I've ever seen..."

"Amazing amazing weekend of auditions for Superman: Legacy. I'm blown away by some of these actors, among the best I've ever seen or worked with."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actors the filmmaker and studio head are referring to consist of X-Men's Nicholas Hoult, Twisters' David Corenswet, and Tom Brittany, who are vying for the role of Superman/Clark Kent.

As for Lois Lane contenders, the list includes Barbie's Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan.

This group was reportedly being mixed and matched in screen tests from June 16 - 20 on the Warner Bros. lot.

Superman: Legacy is expected to begin filming in January 2024.

When to Expect Superman: Legacy Casting Announcement

Despite fan disappointment over Man of Steel's Henry Cavill being recast, James Gunn's past projects prove he has an eye for talent.

The fact these actors impressed the director so highly will hopefully inspire confidence in whoever Gunn tapes for these iconic roles.

Now, while it's true that the filmmaker enjoys keeping fans in the loop on social media, his latest post suggests a casting announcement is likely on the way.

The best bet for the official reveal is July's San Diego Comic-Con where the chosen actors wouldn't just be revealed but could also take the stage.

If so, Superman: Legacy's casting has the potential to be the biggest story of the event.

Superman: Legacy arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.