Warner Bros. Casts James Gunn's Superman Frontrunner In Twisters

After being listed as one of the reported frontrunners to play Superman in James Gunn's upcoming DC reboot, Superman: Legacy, David Corenswet has landed another high-profile role in Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters.

The 29-year-old is supposedly among the "top contenders" to take on the role of DC's Man of Steel, coming off his work in Ti West's 2022 horror hit Pearl.

According to those with knowledge of the Superman: Legacy casting process, Corwenset will move on to a screen test that will likely take place over the next couple of weeks.

Titled Twisters, this update on the 1996 blockbuster is set to be directed by Minari's Lee Isaac Chung, and - according to Deadline - will feature the talents of Corenswet, Maura Tierney (The Affair), Harry Hadden-Paton (Downton Abbey), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men), Nik Dodani (Atypical), Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Katy O’Brian (The Mandalorian).

Though Corenswet has not locked down the role of Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy, this Twisters casting could be a point in his favor with Warner Bros. Pictures co-financing the film alongside Amblin Entertainment and Universal.

Fans will know Corenswet for his work on hit series like HBO's We Own This City, the FX Pilot The Answers, Hollywood on Netflix, political drama House of Cards.

Will Twisters Impede on David Corenswet's Superman Chances?

Having a number of notable credits under his belt, it seems as though David Corenswet is on the verge of a break-out in Hollywood, something that serving as an anchor to the new DCU as Superman could greatly help.

But with the actor joining Lee Isaac Chung's update on Twister, some may wonder if the blustering blockbuster could impact his chances in the race to play the iconic Kryptonian.

Well, luckily for fans itching to see the actor play Superman, his Twisters involvement will likely not impede the actor seeking to don the red and blue for DC.

Twisters is currently expected to start filming stateside this month, with shooting going for a couple of months.

Superman: Legacy is confirmed to start filming in January 2024, which will be long after Twisters has wrapped production.

Twisters is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2024.