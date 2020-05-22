X-Men Actor Nicholas Hoult Discusses the Possibility of Bringing His Beast to the MCU

While Marvel Studios is deep in preparation to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe to epic proportions in Phase 4, there are still a couple of new franchises in the pipeline that fans have fans anxious and excited. After Walt Disney Studios absorbed Fox Studios and gained the rights to previously unusable Marvel characters, the clock started ticking on when the heroes from both the X-Men and Fantastic 4 would debut alongside the Avengers.

The X-Men franchise helped start off the new era of superhero movies at the turn of the millennium and finished with 12 films grossing over $6 billion at the global box office. While some of the longest running actors of the series like Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart have most likely finished their run as superheroes, the same cannot be said definitively for some of the younger cast members in the more recent films. One of these younger stars recently discussed the potential for his own future when the X-Men come home to the MCU.

NEWS

In a recent interview with Variety, Nicholas Hoult of the most recent X-Men trilogy took some time to dive into the possibility of a return to the role of Beast when the franchise is rebooted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He shared his interest in returning as the character in the MCU and gave these quotes regarding is willingness to come back to the now Disney-owned team of mutants:

That was a fun evolution and that’s something that I’m always looking for is how a character changes. And I think there’s a lot more to explore with that character, so I’d be interested to know where they see it going next.

WHAT THIS MEANS

Even though there is no timeline for when the X-Men will officially join the MCU, there appears to be plenty of interest from actors such as Nicholas Hoult to reprise their roles when the time comes. Hoult portrayed Hank McCoy and Beast in the five movies of the X-Men franchise from Fox Studios and has clearly enjoyed being a part of the comic book movie universe thus far.

As the X-Men characters' rights transfer to Disney and Marvel Studios, it is still unclear if the team will bring back any of the more recent actors to reprise their roles in the MCU. The new movies are still at least three years from being released in theaters, if not even further, and it has been well-documented how much time and energy Marvel Studios puts into its casting process to make sure that the perfect actors take on the right roles. Only time will tell if Nicholas Hoult will portray the intelligent blue mutant when when the X-Men find their way into the Avengers' world.