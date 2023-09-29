MCU X-Men Movie Gets Exciting Production Update

The X-Men inched closer to their first major movie in the MCU in the latest production update from behind the Marvel Studios curtain.

The X-Men’s presence in the MCU has started to come into play over the last few years thanks to Ms. Marvel’s change to her origin story in her solo series and Professor X leading the Illuminati in Doctor Strange 2, amongst other moments.

Additionally, the animated X-Men ‘97 will continue the team’s legacy on Disney+ in early 2024 while progress is also being made on Deadpool 3, although the team itself could still be some time from their live-action debut.

Officially, the first mention of the mutants came from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, although he noted that these heroes were still “a few years out” at that point in time.

Marvel

Deadline shared the latest status update for the MCU’s first major X-Men movie, which hasn’t officially been announced yet.

With a deal in place for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) after the recent writers’ strike, Disney is looking to set up writer meetings this fall for pitches on the first new X-Men movie produced by Marvel Studios.

That film doesn’t have an official release date, so Marvel is looking to take its time signing a writer for the new X-Men reboot with an announcement likely to come in early 2024.

Previously, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke at the world premiere event for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever about the prospects of the X-Men joining the MCU.

This came shortly after the group was name-dropped for the first time in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 finale and a month after Ryan Reynolds confirmed Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Feige himself echoed She-Hulk’s answer by saying he didn’t know when the X-Men would join the MCU, but he teased that they’re “getting close” with everything going down in Deadpool 3:

“That’s what Jennifer Walters just asked the robot in the final episode of ‘She-Hulk.’ And I’ll give you the same answer that he gave, which was, I don’t remember, no answer, I think was what he gave, yes. But Deadpool and Wolverine, you know, we’re getting close.”

When Will the MCU’s X-Men Arrive?

For the time being, it appears that the MCU’s rebooted X-Men will be at least a couple of years out, although there will be plenty of mutant-related plot points coming sooner than that.

Deadpool 3 will be the biggest X-Men-related project once it starts production again, and there are sure to be a few legacy appearances from past stars in that movie and in 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars.

And with a small chance that newer mutants could get introduced alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, that could set the stage for revealing more information about the MCU’s takes on these characters.

Rumors hinted that Marvel Studios may not be able to recast these roles until 2025 due to contracts with 20th Century Fox, but that timing could work out with Secret Wars coming soon after that anyway.

And if this rumor proves true with Marvel truly looking to start writing its first X-Men movie in early 2024, that would give the franchise plenty of time to bring in some of its most highly-anticipated new arrivals.

For now, Deadpool 3 is currently slated release on May 3, 2024, although its release date was recently taken off Disney’s calendar.