Kidpool could be headed to Deadpool 3 in a major cameo if a social media post featuring Ryan Reynolds is to be believed.

Reynolds' third outing as the Merc with a Mouth is an exciting one, being the first of his R-rated comic book comedies to take place within the MCU.

The movie will be another hilarious Deadpool affair, but this new outing will seemingly "crack open" the Marvel Multiverse beyond anything the MCU has seen before.

This means the likes of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will be back along with a reported swatch of other characters from across Marvel lore.

Deadpool 3 Could Feature Kidpool

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has potentially revealed a Kidpool cameo coming to Deadpool 3.

Reynolds sent the speculation machine into a frenzy after liking a recent post from Knight Edge Media's Caleb Williams on X (formerly Twitter).

Williams reposted a video from March 2022 of Reynolds alongside his The Adam Project co-star Walker Scobell reciting the script Deadpool 2.

Williams' post pondered if Reynolds "got Walker Scobell to cameo as Kidpool in Deadpool 3," to which the Canadian on-screen star gave the virtual thumbs up to:

So Ryan Reynolds totally got Walker Scobell to cameo as Kidpool in 'Deadpool 3' right?

Reynolds worked alongside Scobell on Netflix's The Adam Project, with the young actor actually portraying a child version of Reynolds' character.

Being that Kidpool is a child Variant of the titular Merc with a Mouth, it would be fitting to have Schobell play the character if he were to appear in the threequel.

Why Does Kidpool Make Sense for Deadpool 3?

Despite being a fan-favorite character in Marvel Comics, Kidpool has yet to appear in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool franchise; however, that could all change very soon.

And if the child version of the foul-mouthed Marvel mainstay were to appear in Deadpool 3, it would make a lot of sense.

The Multiversal nature of Reynolds' upcoming threequel is something that has been brandished prominently in the lead-up to the film.

This will supposedly be the film to "kick [the Multiverse] into full effect” in the MCU, with Reynolds himself previously teasing the "Multiverse of storytelling" the threequel will tackle.

So, while that likely means familiar faces from across Marvel's storied history on-screen, it could also mean the introduction of various Variants of those characters, including those of Deadpool himself. And that is where Kidpool comes in.

Given that Reynolds has already worked with Walker Scobell, and the young actor has already proven he can play a younger version of the Deadpool actor, then him as Kidpool feels like a natural fit.

No, this would not mean Scobell would appear as one of the co-leads of Deadpool 3, but it could point to a fun Multiversal cameo from the character, as Deadpool and Wolverine hop-skip across multiple realities.

Deadpool 3 is currently set to release on May 3, 2024.