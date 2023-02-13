Ryan Reynolds Cryptically Teases Deadpool 3's Multiverse Story

Deadpool 3 leading actor Ryan Reynolds recently name-dropped the Multiverse while discussing a potential casting in his upcoming MCU threequel.

The Multiverse Saga is still waiting to truly explore the possibilities that multiple alternate universes have to offer, even after teases of its existence in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But in 2024, that concept will be explored more fully than ever in Deadpool 3, particularly as the Merc with a Mouth brings Hugh Jackman's Wolverine along for the ride in the MCU's first-ever R-rated romp.

Recent reports indicated that this threequel will serve as the spot where the Multiverse truly breaks open in the MCU for the first time, making Deadpool an integral part of the franchise for years to come.

Ryan Reynolds Teases Multiverse in Deadpool 3

Marvel

In a new video post on Twitter, Ryan Reynolds addressed the concept of the Multiverse and how it will play into his first MCU movie, Deadpool 3.

Reynolds shared a promotional video on social media for an upcoming appearance at the London Just for Laughs Festival, which fellow Deadpool 2 co-star Rob Delaney will be moderating.

In addition to joking that the session will reveal whether Delaney will return to play the role of Peter in the upcoming MCU threequel, Reynolds shared his excitement to "talk about the creative Multiverse of storytelling," highlighting the Multiverse's place in the movie:

"Everywhere you look in your social feed, the Internet wants to know one thing: will Peter be in 'Deadpool 3?' Well, I have exciting news. I can officially announce that I can’t deny that I can confirm Rob Delaney will moderate our Maximum Effort session at the London Just for Laughs festival. I also will not deny how excited I am to talk about the creative Multiverse of storytelling, the entrepreneurial journey and Delaney’s sweet, sweet face."

Hugh Jackman also spoke about the idea of the Multiverse in a recent interview, teasing a time travel device that will be used in the movie to go back in time and explore other universes:

"But then I just put it aside and I was like, ‘No, no I’m done.’ And then we made ‘Logan’ and I was super happy with it. But all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines now we can go back, because, you know, it’s science. And so I don’t have to screw with the ‘Logan’ timeline which was important to me, and I think probably to the fans too."

Director Shawn Levy added his own commentary on the matter in an interview with Collider from December 2022, celebrating the fact that "this is the first Deadpool movie in the MCU," a surefire indication that the Merc with a Mouth will be hopping through the Multiverse outside of his Fox-verse home:

"On or about. Yep. The truth is the more digitally CG-heavy a movie is, the longer time you need in post. But obviously it’s the first 'Deadpool' movie in the MCU. There’s going to be no lack of visual effects. But it’s also a North Star priority for Ryan and I to keep Deadpool raw, gritty, grounded in the ways that those movies have been and that all of us love."

How Will Multiverse Play Into Deadpool 3?

The Multiverse will finally get a chance to shine in the MCU in Deadpool 3, with Wade Wilson officially jumping into a movie that's been described as a "fish-out-of-water" story by writer Rhett Reese.

And with Wolverine joining Deadpool on this adventure, which will be the first X-Men-centric live-action content the MCU has ever seen, it's no surprise that the Multiverse will be vitally important to lay out the plot details.

This also comes after MCU veteran Patrick Stewart hinted that he may be in play for a role in Deadpool 3, continuing his own journey through the Multiverse after first coming back in 2022's Doctor Strange 2.

With filming not starting until later into Summer 2023, Marvel will likely keep the majority of the Multiverse-related plot details under wraps until a proper promotional tour gets underway later this year and early next year.

But with the Time Variance Authority involved and the potential for numerous other universes to make their presence felt, all signs point to this being a huge movie for the Multiverse Saga as a whole.

Deadpool 3 is set to release in theaters on November 8, 2024.