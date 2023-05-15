New 2025 Superman Movie: Rachel Brosnahan Reacts to Casting Reports

In a new interview, Rachel Brosnahan reacted to the reports of her potential Lois Lane casting in DC's upcoming Superman: Legacy.

Casting for the James Gunn-written/directed Superman reboot has been on fans' minds since the movie's announcement earlier this year.

Reports revealed three actors in the running for the titular hero, as well as four for Clark Kent's longtime love interest, Lois Lane, which even includes widely-popular actress Rachel Brosnahan.

Rachel Brosnahan on Lois Lane

DC

In an appearance on The View, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan implied that she has not been cast as Lois Lane in 2025's Superman: Legacy as of now, responding to rumors that she was in the running for the role.

However, she didn't take the opportunity off the table, noting that she "would jump at the chance if it arose:"

Amazon Prime

She reminded fans to "take everything you read on the internet with a grain of salt," but that if it were true, "it would be extraordinary:"

"I mean, look, take everything you read on the internet with a grain of salt is my first piece of advice. Look, it would be extraordinary."

Brosnahan explained that she has looked up to this character "who is far from a damsel in distress," and that she "would jump at the chance [to play her] if it arose:"

"I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist, who is far from a damsel in distress, and I would jump at the chance if it arose."

Who Could Be Cast as Lois Lane?

With Brosnahan not off the table, but also not officially confirmed, other Lois options from The Hollywood Reporter's initial reports are still very plausible.

Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor, and Samara Weaving are all reportedly in consideration for the role along with Brosnahan, and even those four rumored options are just that — rumors.

For all fans know, Lois will be played by a newcomer, or someone not yet in fan conversation surrounding the role. Nothing is official, and, for now, will likely remain that way.

With production for the Superman reboot not set to start until January 2024, Gunn is only now starting to prepare lists of names to look at for Lois, as he is with her Kryptonian love interest.

Rumors have also indicated that a casting announcement may come this summer at San Diego Comic-Con, which could bring an official confirmation on whether Brosnahan joins the DCU.

Superman: Legacy hits theaters on July 11, 2025.