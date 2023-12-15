4 Marvel Actors Now Confirmed to Appear In James Gunn’s New Superman Movie

Warner Bros.' upcoming Superman movie, Superman: Legacy, is now confirmed to feature four former Marvel stars under James Gunn's direction.

4 Marvel Stars in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is now set to bring four actors who previously played roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over to his first film in the new DC Universe, Superman: Legacy.

Pom Klementieff

As confirmed via a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Pom Klementieff is now set to play an undisclosed role in Superman: Legacy.

She's best known for her role as Mantis across multiple MCU movies and Disney+ shows.

Miriam Shor

In the same release from The Hollywood Reporter, Miriam Shor was confirmed for a role in Superman: Legacy alongside Klementieff.

Shor's major MCU appearance came in 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where she played Vim. She's also seen in a minor role in Season 1, Episode 8 of Netflix's Jessica Jones series.

Sean Gunn

James Gunn's brother, Sean Gunn, was confirmed in late November 2023 for his new DC role in Superman: Legacy, as he takes on the character of Maxwell Lord within the DC Universe.

Gunn appeared in all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies under his brother in the MCU as Kraglin, as well as in brief roles as Weasel and Calendar Man in The Suicide Squad.

Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion takes on his second DC role in Superman: Legacy with his casting as Guy Gardner, one of the less heroic characters to take on the Green Lantern mantle.

Fillion previously had a cameo as a prisoner at the Kyln in Guardians of the Galaxy, and he played a live-action role as Master Karja in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This also marks his return to the DC Universe after first playing The Detachable Kid (T.D.K.) in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in 2021.

