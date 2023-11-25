James Gunn Announces 10th New Actor for Superman Reboot Movie

James Gunn just cast the 10th actor for Superman: Legacy.

DC Studios is preparing to debut a brand-new cast of characters and actors for its reboot that will only bring back a few familiar faces from the DCEU while recasting most others, including Henry Cavill's Man of Steel.

Superman: Legacy's 10 Actors and Characters So Far

James Gunn's DCU will officially begin on the big screen with Superman: Legacy, which he is both directing and writing as he starts out his new universe.

The filmmaker and various reliable reports have now confirmed the signing of ten actors for Superman, with more still to come:

David Corenswet - Clark Kent / Superman

The first official signing for Superman: Legacy came with Henry Cavill's Clark Kent replacement, David Corenswet. After being a popular fan cast for the role, the star beat out the competition of Tom Brittney and Andrew Richardson.

James Gunn confirmed the signing of the Hollywood, The Politician, and Pearl actor on X (formerly known as Twitter), calling the reported casting accurate and praising the "incredible" talent on Corenswet and his Lois Lane co-star:

"Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people)."

Rachel Brosnahan - Lois Lane

Alongside the announcement of David Corenswet's Superman came the casting of Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane after a long search that put her against Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor, and Samara Weaving.

Brosnahan holds an Emmy award for her best-known acting role as the lead of Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Just like Corenswet, Gunn praised the actress as "incredible" and a "wonderful [person]."

Isabela Merced - Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl

Next up, after casting Superman and Lois Lane, Gunn cast three new superheroes, including Kendra Saunders, aka Hawkgirl, with Isabela Merced taking the role.

Confirming the reported signings on X, the DC Studios co-CEO offered a warm "welcome to the cast" to Dora the Explorer and Madame Web actress Merced, along with those behind the two other new superheroes:

"True. Welcome to the cast of 'Superman: Legacy:' [Nathan Fillion] as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, [Isabela Merced] as Hawkgirl, and [Edi Gathegi] as Mister Terrific."

Edi Gathegi - Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific

Gunn explained his Man of Steel reboot will see Superman joining a world where superheroes already exist, one of which will be Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt, better known as Mr. Terrific, who was previously featured on The CW's Arrow.

This won't be Gathegi's first time in a superhero role, as he once played the (kind of) immortal mutant Darwin in 2011's X-Men: First Class.

Nathan Fillion - Guy Gardner / Green Lantern

The Superman director will reunite with one of his most frequent acting collaborators, Nathan Fillion, for his next DC movie, having once worked with him on all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies and The Suicide Squad.

The Rookie star will play DC's third most famous Green Lantern, Guy Gardner, but only time will tell if he returns for the Lanterns Max series.

Anthony Carrigan - Rex Mason / Metamorpho

Gotham and Barry actor Anthony Carrigan will play Rex Mason, aka Metamorpho, in Superman: Legacy, with the Justice League character having the power to transform his body into different elemental compounds.

Speaking on the casting on X, the director shared how he is "unbelievably excited" for both Metamorpho and to work with Anthony Carrigan:

I am unbelievably excited for Metamorpho (and this opportunity to work with Anthony Carrigan.)

In a post on Instagram, Gunn noted how the obscure Justice League hero is "one of [his] all-time favorite characters:"

"Metamorpho is one of my all-time favorite characters and I’m unbelievably excited by how we’re bringing him to the screen in 'Superman: Legacy' - and equally excited about working with [Anthony Carrigan]."

María Gabriela de Faría - Angela Spica / The Engineer

María Gabriela de Faría boarded Superman as Angela Spica, better known as The Authority member The Engineer. She will likely be back in this role more in the future as The Authority is set to release after Legacy.

Gunn shared an article on the news, criticizing its characterization of The Engineer as a villain to be a "disparaging term:"

“Villain” is such a disparaging term! Welcome to the DCU [María Gabriela de Faría], who is not only a wonderful actor, but she laughs in person even more than she does in her IG feed!

Nicholas Hoult - Lex Luthor

Of the ten reported castings for Superman: Legacy, the only one Gunn has yet to publically comment on is Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, a role for which he outshined both Bill and Alexander Skarsgard.

Superman's archnemesis is not expected to be the main villain of Legacy, but the X-Men: First Class, Tolkien, and Mad Max: Fury Road actor ought to have a major role as the billionaire super genius.

Sara Sampaio - Eve Teschmacher

Playing a character who debuted in Christopher Reeves' Superman movies as opposed to DC Comics is Sara Sampaio as Lex Luthor's assistant Eve Teschmacher.

Referring to Teschmacher and the actor cast to play Jimmy Olsen, in a post on Threads, Gunn revealed he auditioned "hundreds of folks" for the roles before finding the "perfect fits:"

"After auditioning hundreds of folks for both of these roles, we finally found perfect fits with both [Skyler Gisondo] and [Sara Sampaio]. ! Can’t wait for you guys to see them in action the summer of ‘25!"

Skyler Gisondo - Jimmy Olsen

At the same time Sampaio was revealed as the DCU's Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo was confirmed to play the Daily Planet photographer and Clark Kent's best friend Jimmy Olsen, making them the ninth and tenth actors cast.

The 27-year-old Gisondo is best known for appearing in Vacation, The Amazing Spider-Man, Night at the Museum, and Booksmart.

Who Is Still To Be Cast for the DCU's Superman Reboot?

As James Gunn already cast María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, a member of The Authority, the director ought to soon be casting further members of the anti-hero team for Superman: Legacy ahead of their DCU ensemble movie.

In terms of Superman-related characters, Gunn is also expected to seek out talent for Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White, the movie's main villain, which most expect to be Brainiac, and Krypto the Superdog - if he can talk in this version.

There has also been speculation Superman: Legacy may feature the legendary Lobo, played by Aquaman actor Jason Momoa. If that does come to pass, his recasting may be announced after December's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Superman: Legacy hits theaters on July 11, 2025.