DC Boss Hints at Recasting of Jason Momoa

DC Studios CEO Peter Safran hinted at Aquaman actor Jason Momoa potentially being recast in the DCU reboot after December's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

DC already announced two members of the Justice League who will be recast, while reports claimed more of the superhero team may be replaced, too.

Momoa still has one more DC appearance confirmed with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on the way, and his relationship with Warner Bros. appears as strong as ever after his Minecraft movie received a release announcement.

The actor already reacted to rumors his Justice League hero may be recast, stating how he will "always be Aquaman." Meanwhile, rumors suggested he may leave the role behind to instead play Lobo in the rebooted universe.

DC Boss Teases Jason Momoa's Superhero Future

DC

Men's Health recently spoke with DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran for an article spotlighting Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, which led to some intriguing hints about the star's future and a potential recast.

Safran - who produced both Aquaman movies - shared his anticipation to continue working with Momoa for "many years to come," noting how he "would be happy" for that to be in his existing role or as "another great character:"

“I look forward to working with Jason for many years to come. I would be happy for it to be in Arthur Curry’s world, but if/when another opportunity came up, I’d find another great character for him to create.”

Speaking on Momoa's DC future in February, Safran was clear "no decision has been made," but the actor is "never gonna play two characters:"

“Jason always thought Aquaman was a trilogy in his own mind. But he also loves Lobo. He’s been very clear about that, too. He’s never gonna play two characters, but no decision has been made.”

But the DC producer pointed out how tough recasting would be because “there are few superhero castings that are more perfect than Momoa as Aquaman.”

That wasn't the only praise Safran had for Momoa, admitting "what you see is what you get" with the Aquaman actor:

“What you see is what you get with Jason. I have been working with him for six or seven years, and I keep waiting for the proverbial other shoe to drop. If there is an inner asshole in him, it has never come out. That, to me, is a surprise . . . albeit a very pleasant one.”

The Aquaman actor himself also had some teases to offer about his DC superhero, noting how he’s “extremely, extremely excited” because “there’s a lot of badass shit coming up.”

Momoa hinted at his superhero future in January, shortly after James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC reboot was announced, saying he got "some really good news" from Warner Bros. before adding his love for the studio bosses:

“Four years ago, I had the jeep out front… Y’all remember four years ago? I was screaming, wasn’t I? … Screaming when I left Warner Bros. Everybody ready? YAHOO! Four years again. It’s a mystery, baby… I’ve got some really good news. Great news with Warner Bros. Amazing. Wish I could tell you, but here it is. Peter [Safran], I love you. James [Gunn], I love you. David [Zaslav]. Okay. To the future, to the future.”

Why Jason Momoa’s DC Future Is Safe... But Not Aquaman

Jason Momoa currently seems to be one of the few actors with a secure DC future after the reboot. Even if Aquaman ends up being recast, as seems unlikely with much of the Justice League being replaced, DC Studios will likely still find a new role for him, perhaps even as Lobo - a Superman villain he seemingly "[loves]."

James Gunn currently appears intent on keeping around the elements of the old DC universe he worked on - The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. One can only wonder if the same will hold true for the franchises Peter Safran produced - Shazam, Aquaman, and Blue Beetle - given they are equal co-CEOs.

For now, it appears Jason Momoa's DC future remains undecided, with his fate potentially hinging on the critical and financial result of Aquaman 2. Although things appear concerning on that front after worrying news emerged from test screenings, which may ultimately doom the Arthur Curry to be rebooted.

With DC still having three movies left this year - The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman 2 - the recasting of any characters related to those movies will likely be saved until the new year to avoid dooming them to box office failure, especially with Warner Bros. reportedly blaming Shazam 2's disaster on the reboot.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 20.