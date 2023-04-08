DC Studios' 2nd Movie In Rebooted Slate Revealed (Report)

The DCU's second movie in its rebooted slate has been unveiled in a new report.

As the DCEU winds down, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are poised to unleash a rebooted slated filled with new and exciting characters.

While some of the projects in Chapter 1 of the saga have already been revealed, such as The Authority and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the order of when the movies will be released after Superman: Legacy kicks off the slate has yet to be confirmed.

What Is the Next DC Movie After Superman: Legacy?

Entertainment insider Jeff Sneider claimed on The Hot Mic podcast that The Authority will be the next DCU movie to premiere after Superman: Legacy. The film will reportedly release sometime in 2026.

This rumor is in line with the order on the slate image that was shown at the original DCU slate showcase, potentially indicating Sneider's claim about The Authority's release order might be true.

During the DCU slate showcase, DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed that The Authority is set to explore a team of "heroes" that uses extreme methods to protect the planet, with Safran describing them as "kinda like Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men" while Gunn noting that he's "really excited" to introduce them.

Meanwhile, a related scoop from insider KC Walsh claimed that Superman will fight the Authority in the DCU at some point in Chapter 1. This is interesting since both movies featuring the titular characters are rumored to premiere back to back in the rebooted slated.

Here are the DCU movies under the DC Studios banner:

Superman: Legacy

The Authority

Brave and the Bold

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Swamp Thing

When Will the Authority Fight Superman?

It's safe to assume that Superman will not show up yet in The Authority, meaning that the team will likely face an entirely different foe. It's possible that the crossover between the two clashing figures could be further down the line, potentially in a separate unannounced project.

Giving the Authority its own movie first before going up against Superman would be fitting since it allows the characters to be fleshed out more.

Moreover, it will also give fans an opportunity to learn about the characters, their motivations, and their tactics, before the conflict against the Man of Steel.

Considering that the Authority has some unusual tactics in protecting Earth, the whole movie presents an opportunity to explain to the viewers why they utilize these methods in the first place.

As the team heads to their encounter with Superman, fans will understand the Authority's motives and some would (potentially) even side with them.

The Authority is rumored to release sometime in 2026.