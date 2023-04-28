Major Guardians of the Galaxy Actor Is Joining James Gunn's DC Universe

At the premiere for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a key member of the Guardians cast confirmed they're crossing over to the DCU.

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was tapped to co-pilot a DCU reboot, fans have been questioning which MCU stars would follow.

The fact Vol. 3 is the final film within the Guardians trilogy made the situation, and its possibilities, all the more interesting.

And while some Marvel stars have already made the jump, a major Guardians star just confirmed their DC future.

Guardians of the Galaxy Star Joins DC

DC

When asked by Variety whether she's spoken to James Gunn about crossing over into DC, Mantis actress Pom Klementieff admitted "we've had conversations, and we're like making plans:"

"I'm not going to tell you guys but we've had conversations, and we're like making plans already. But nothing is confirmed yet."

As to whether there's a certain character she would like to play, Klementieff responded, saying, "There would be one specific character, but I can't tell you now."

Despite further questioning, the actress was reluctant to give any more away.

However, when asked how far long discussions are, she claimed, "I don't know. It's in progress."

And, as to whether she's a fan of this mysterious DC character, Klementieff revealed:

"I knew about the character yeah and I thought the character was f****** cool."

This article is developing. Check back for updates!