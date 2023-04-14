The MCU actors have been confirmed to appear in the newly-rebooted DCU under James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Gunn previously teased that a number of familiar faces from the world of Marvel would "probably" make the jump to DC Studios.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista made it known he would "would love to be a part of the DC universe;" although that has yet to come to fruition for the WWE superstar-turned-actor.

While it is unknown who exactly would be coming over from the MCU first, a number of names have started to make themselves known as a part of the DCU Chapter 1: Of Gods and Monsters kick-off Creature Commandos.

Marvel Actors Jumping to DC

Three MCU actors were revealed to be joining Jame Gunn's DCU as a part of the voice cast for the Creature Commandos animated series.

David Harbour, Frank Grillo, and Maria Bakalova were confirmed to be joining the project (via Collider), all of whom have been a part of at least one Marvel Studios project.

Grillo, who played the MCU's take on Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, was previously revealed to be a part of Creature Commandos after the actor teased he was going to be a part of the super-powered franchise on his Instagram. The longtime MCU actor will take on the role of Rick Flag Sr. in the DCU.

Fans will know David Harbour for his work as Red Guardian in Black Widow. His Russian take on Captain America will also be seen in next year's Thunderbolts film, which could, interestingly enough, coincide with the release of Creature Commandos, where he will play Eric Frankenstein.

And Maria Bakalova is about to make her theatrical MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as Cosmo the Space Dog. The Oscar-nominated actress joins the world of DC as the mysterious Princess Ilana Rostovic.

Who Else From Marvel Could Join the DCU?

Of course, James Gunn has made it clear he is loyal to the talent he enjoys working with, bringing a number of actors from project to project including his own brother Sean Gunn.

And with these three Marvel Studios actors (only one of which Gunn has actually previously worked with) making the jump over to DC, perhaps this will start a great migration from one super-powered franchise to the next.

While all of the Guardians of the Galaxy actors feel like the next most likely candidates to move from Marvel to DC, Dave Bautista is the one whose DCU casting announcement feels the most imminent.

As mentioned above, Bautista has made it very clear he "would love" to join the DCU, it would just be a matter of finding the right role for the actor.

Another name that might come up in this conversation is Bradley Cooper. Cooper is likely to depart from the MCU after his work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finished, so, now would be the perfect time for the longtime actor to join another franchise if he so chose.

For now, though, all fans can do is wonder as more and more about James Gunn's DC vision is revealed.

Creature Commandos is set to debut on Warner Bros.' newly-announced revamped streaming service Max sometime in 2024.