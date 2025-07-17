DC’s New Superman David Corenswet Originally Wanted This Phase 5 MCU Role

The new actor playing Superman in James Gunn's DC Universe originally had his eyes set on an MCU role from a beloved Phase 5 movie. Following nearly a decade of work for Marvel Studios with the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Gunn is now the top executive for DC Studios and is building his own cinematic universe for the blue brand. However, as his Superman movie debuts, one of his biggest stars revealed that they almost worked together earlier.

Superman star David Corenswet revealed that he previously auditioned to play Adam Warlock in the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Corenswet is currently celebrating the release of DC Studios' Superman, putting him front and center as he portrays arguably the most popular superhero ever created. However, he has now confirmed that this is far from the only superhero role he has gone for in recent years

Joining director James Gunn and co-stars Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult for Buzzfeed's Puppy Interview, the four were asked which role fans would be surprised to hear they auditioned for. Corenswet answered with Adam Warlock, saying it was his "first MCU audition."

Marvel Studios

Adam Warlock had a highly publicized casting search following the tease for the character's introduction in the third of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's five post-credits scenes. That search ended with Will Poulter taking on the character for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, while Corenswet would join Gunn at DC Studios less than two years later.

Released on July 11, 2025, Superman is James Gunn's first movie in his new DCU, featuring Corenswet alongside Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult. Picking up three years into his tenure as Earth's protector, Clark Kent dives into his first battles with Lex Luthor and Luthorcorps, all while trying to balance his life as a reporter as well. Superman is now playing in theaters.

Other Actors With Marvel & DC Ties

Marvel Studios

Plenty of actors have dipped their toes into both Marvel and DC movies over the years, including examples like Christian Bale (Batman, Gorr the God Butcher), Idris Elba (Bloodsport, Heimdall), and Ben Affleck (Batman, Daredevil). Since Gunn took his position at DC Studios, that number has grown exponentially, as many of his Marvel stars were eager to work with him again on the other side of the "rivalry."

Over a dozen MCU stars, mostly from Gunn's Guardians saga, have followed him to DC following their work in the Marvel Universe. Superman alone includes Guardians stars Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Nathan Fillion and Sean Gunn in minor new roles, while Wendell Pierce plays Perry White after his appearance in 2025's Thunderbolts*.

With nearly a dozen projects confirmed to be in development for the new DC Universe, there are sure to be plenty of other actors with Marvel experience who will try their hand at this new comic book movie saga.

Now, with only Peacemaker Season 2 set to be released under DC Studios this year, the coming months are sure to be filled with casting news and announcements that will shape the future of the DCU.