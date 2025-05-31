James Gunn Breaks Silence on Superman and Fantastic Four Rivalry This July

With Marvel and DC both set to release new movies this summer (Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps), lead DC executive James Gunn addressed the rivalry between the two blockbusters. The MCU looks to get back to the success it saw in years past, while Gunn is ready to introduce fans to a new DC saga, pitting the two as potential powerhouses alongside one another.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn responded to a fan asking about any possible rivalry between Marvel Studios and DC Studios ahead of the releases of Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Both films are set to be released in theaters two weeks apart, and with Gunn's ties to the two comic book movie giants, his thoughts on the competition hold plenty of weight.

Replying to a fan on Threads asking for his thoughts on the movies being pitted against each other, Gunn exclaimed, "there's room for us both!" The Superman director expressed the love he has for his Marvel family, wanting to "focus on all the positivity around the films" rather than getting engrossed in the Marvel/DC rivalry:

"They come out two weeks after us - there's room for us both! I love my friends at Marvel. You can find whatever discussions you'd want to find online. I'd focus on all the positivity around the films instead of getting sucked up in online fan wars."

Gunn is now more than two years into his tenure as DC Studios co-CEO, taking the job following his work on The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1 for Warner Bros. He is also a household name in this genre after the success he found directing and writing the Guardians of the Galaxy movie trilogy for the MCU, which includes The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+.

Now, along with his job as DC's top executive, he is the writer and director of Superman, the DCU's first theatrical movie. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, this film will show Clark Kent in his early days as a hero on Earth, building his relationship with Lois Lane while diving into the first of many battles with Lex Luthor.

Meanwhile, Marvel is set to release The Fantastic Four: First Steps, directed by Matt Shakman and starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Julia Garner, and Ralph Ineson. Kicking off Phase 6, this will be the MCU's first movie for Marvel's First Family, showing them a few years into their run as heroes before they are tasked with stopping Galactus from destroying their planet.

Superman will debut in theaters on July 11, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps will come to the big screen two weeks later on July 25.

Is There a Rivalry Between Marvel and DC In 2025?

Interestingly, Marvel and DC are in two quite different spots regarding establishing their place in the movie world. DC hopes to get off the ground with a bang after kicking off its new franchise with Creature Commandos in late 2024, while Marvel is looking for The Fantastic Four to be its next big hit after a string of theatrical struggles in the Multiverse Saga.

Thankfully, should recent reports be accurate, both studios may be on their way to a resurgence in the coming months.

Early box office predictions for James Gunn's Superman see it having better domestic openings than past superhero movies like 2013's Man of Steel and 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, both of which grossed over $670 million worldwide. Meanwhile, hype is building quickly for The Fantastic Four, which will kick off Phase 6 of the MCU and introduce a team fans have long waited to see with Marvel Studios.

Naturally, both studios have a healthy, competitive rivalry with one another, as they operate in the same movie genre and have much of the same fan base supporting them. However, both have different reasons for wanting to be successful this year, with the two powerhouses hoping to own July alongside each other so both can keep winning over the next few years.