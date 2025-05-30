Superman 2025 Early Box Office Projections Have It Overtaking ‘Man of Steel’ & ‘Spider-Man Homecoming’

James Gunn's upcoming Superman 2025 reboot, set to release on July 11, 2025, is generating significant buzz. Early box office projections suggest it could soar past several previous DC and Marvel hits for a monster opening weekend box office!

According to Box Office Theory, the David Corenswet starrer is tracking for a domestic opening weekend between $154 million and $175 million. This would surpass the $116.6 million debut of 2013's Man of Steel and even the $133.7 million opening of Suicide Squad in 2016. If it reaches the upper end of projections, it could challenge the $166 million opening of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the current record-holder for a DC film's opening weekend.

If this estimate holds, Superman 2025 has the potential to more than double the recent $74.3 million opening haul posted by Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* and far eclipse Captain America: Brave New World’s $88.8 million domestic opening weekend.

However, Superman’s numbers would trail behind those set by Deadpool & Wolverine, which raked in a massive $211.4 million in its opening weekend. It would also fall shy of the opening box office hauls of 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($181.3 million) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4 million), as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home’s gargantuan $260.1 million opening in 2021.

The Quorum, another reputable box office predictor, offers a more conservative estimate, projecting an opening between $110 million and $130 million. Even at this range, Superman would easily outperform recent DC releases like Dwayne Johnson’s 2022 disappointment Black Adam ($67 million). It would also more than triple the 2023 Zachary Levi vehicle Shazam! Fury of the Gods ($30.1 million), and at least double Ezra Miller’s troubled The Flash ($55 million), which released later that year.

These projections indicate a strong resurgence for DC and a much-needed healthy theatrical debut for James Gunn's DCU, which has proved polarizing among many fans of the now-defunct DCEU, which officially ended with 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which posted a dismal $27.6 million in its debut weekend.

How Will Superman 2025 Fare Against Other Summer Blockbusters?

Warner Bros.

As Superman prepares to take flight, the film will enter a summer box office landscape already dominated by formidable contenders. Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch has emerged as an early summer juggernaut, grossing over $430 million globally within its first week, including a record-breaking $182.7 million domestic box office haul over the four-day Memorial Day weekend.

Looking ahead, Jurassic World: Rebirth, starring the MCU’s Scarlett Johansson, Wicked’s Jonathan Bailey, and future star of the long-gestating Blade reboot Mahershala Ali, is, unsurprisingly, poised to be a major player. Analysts suggest that, given the franchise's history and current tracking data, the horror-inspired Jurassic World entry could dominate the summer box office, especially in international territories. The film's release strategy and the enduring popularity of the Jurassic brand contribute to expectations of a strong performance.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, set to release on July 25, just two weeks after Superman’s bow, is generating buzz as the MCU's introduction of its iconic first family. While specific box office projections are not yet available, the film, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, is expected to be one of the year’s highest-grossing films. The film will kick off Phase Six of the MCU, which will culminate in the event blockbusters Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

In this competitive environment, Superman's projected opening weekend of $110–$175 million positions it as a strong contender. However, it will need sustained audience interest to maintain momentum against these heavyweights, whose respective franchises have a history of delivering significant box office success.

Ultimately, the long-term success of Superman 2025 will likely hinge on positive word-of-mouth and whether the film can break through negative internet chatter and deliver a hopeful and inspiring message to both longtime fans and new audiences.

If Superman 2025 can do that, it has the potential to mark a new high point for DC films and set the tone for future projects within James Gunn’s shared universe.