All 11 MCU Movie Franchises Ranked by Box Office Earnings

Some of Hollywood's biggest franchises have formed within the MCU, earning billions of dollars at the box office.

Under the guidance of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the MCU has become the highest-grossing franchise ever. The connected universe of Marvel heroes has earned over $31 billion in total since 2008.

While there have been a few more bumps in the road recently, the first 10 years of the MCU were nearly flawless in terms of box office performance; most films doubled or even tripled their reported production costs.

While each film tells a new chapter in a grander story, the character franchises can be broken up within the MCU, and some stand taller regarding box office performance.

MCU Franchises Ranked by Box Office

Avengers - $7.7 Billion

In 2012, The Avengers changed the course of Hollywood forever. Dramatic? Maybe, but it's true.

Exploding at the worldwide box office, The Avengers earned over $1.5 billion, setting the stage for every rival studio to try and create its own cinematic universe.

To Marvel Studios' credit, no one has been able to replace the success of the Avengers franchise. Age of Ultron pushed forward with $1.4 billion worldwide, and Infinity War and Endgame set the two-part standard of big-screen storytelling, earning $2 billion and $2.79 billion, respectively.

On average, each Avengers movie earned over $1.9 million globally. The bar is high for 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, which could miss out on opening in Chinese cinemas (the second biggest market in the world).

Spider-Man - $3.9 Billion

When Sony Pictures decided it was time to team up with Disney and bring Spider-Man into the MCU, no one could've predicted how successful the franchise would become.

After stumbling with The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014 ($202 million domestically, the lowest ever for a live-action Spider-Man film), Amy Pascal knew it was time for a change.

After joining the gang in Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland's Spider-Man succeeded in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, the highest-earning Spider-Man film since Spider-Man 3.

Quickly, 2019's Far From Home became the first even Spider-Man film to earn $1 billion or more ($1.1 billion worldwide), and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home shattered (almost) every box office record in the book, totaling over $1.9 billion by the end of its theatrical run.

2026's Brand New Day is expected to be one of the highest-earning films of next year, especially considering MCU Spider-Man films average $1.3 billion at the box office.

Thor - $2.7 Billion

Thor has gotten four swings at the bat in the MCU, and while the franchise hasn't hit any grand slams, Chris Hemsworth and co. have always gotten on base.

2011's Thor introduced Chris Hemsworth's god of thunder to audiences and brought in a solid $449.3 million worldwide. Its sequel, Thor: The Dark World, saw a noticeable boost to $644.8 million, though it is often ranked among the worst MCU installments.

Everything changed with Thor: Ragnarok, which, under director Taika Waititi, reinvented the character's tone and aesthetic. The bold shift paid off, with the film grossing $854 million ahead of Avengers: Infinity War.

Thor: Love and Thunder continued that lighter, more irreverent approach and brought in $760.9 million globally, though it faced more divided critical and fan reception. With the potential for a Thor 5, only time will tell if a solo outing of the franchise will ever hit $1 billion, as the first four averaged $677.3 million.

Captain America - $2.65 Billion

The Captain America films have taken audiences on a wild box office journey (averaging $663.3 million per movie), marked by dramatic leaps in both scope and success.

The First Avenger started modestly, earning $370.6 million worldwide as it introduced Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to the MCU. 2014's The Winter Soldier nearly doubled that total with $714.4 million, elevating the franchise with its gritty tone and political thriller vibes.

Then came Civil War, which many fans saw as Avengers 2.5 thanks to its massive ensemble cast and pivotal storyline. That film skyrocketed to $1.15 billion, cementing itself as one of the MCU's biggest hits ever.

Fast-forward nine years, and the franchise took a turn with Captain America: Brave New World, which saw Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) step into the mantle. The film has struggled to maintain the franchise's box office momentum, earning $414.8 million globally so far (putting its profitability into question).

Guardians of the Galaxy - $2.48 Billion

When Guardians of the Galaxy hit theaters in 2014, it was one of Marvel's biggest creative gambles. With a lesser-known comic, an eccentric tone, and a talking raccoon among its leads, many questioned if the film would connect with audiences.

Instead, it became a breakout hit, earning $772.8 million worldwide and redefining what a successful superhero movie could be.

The sequel, Vol. 2, leaned even further into character-driven storytelling and earned an impressive $863.8 million globally.

By the time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrived in 2023, the franchise had become one of Marvel's most beloved and consistent performers, wrapping up the trilogy with a heartfelt finale that grossed $845.6 million.

Averaging $827.4 per film, the Guardians series stands as one of the MCU's best returns on investment and proof that bold risks can pay off in a major way.

Iron Man - $2.43 Billion

Pound for pound, Iron Man is the most successful MCU franchise despite falling to seventh place on this collective list.

In 2008, Marvel Studios was a gamble in itself, and if Iron Man had flopped, the MCU as it is known today likely wouldn't exist.

But Iron Man soared with both critics and audiences, earning $585.4 million worldwide and instantly turning Robert Downey Jr. into a global icon. Iron Man 2 followed in 2010 with $623.9 million globally, keeping momentum strong as Marvel built toward its first major crossover event.

Then came Iron Man 3 in 2013, riding the wave of post-Avengers enthusiasm to a staggering $1.21 billion haul. It was a clear sign that the MCU had become a global phenomenon, capable of turning even solo sequels into billion-dollar hits.

Together, the three Iron Man films averaged $808 million, a number that reflects not only box office success but the franchise's pivotal role in building what would become the most powerful film universe in history.

Black Panther - $2.21 Billion

From a box office perspective, there's no greater one-two punch in the MCU than Ryan Coogler's Black Panther duology.

2018's Black Panther wasn't just a box office hit; it was a cultural milestone. The film shattered expectations with a staggering $1.35 billion global haul, becoming a defining moment for both Marvel and Hollywood at large.

It was the first superhero film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars and proved that diverse storytelling could dominate worldwide.

Tragically, the franchise's course changed with the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, a loss that deeply impacted fans and reshaped Marvel's plans. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever became both a tribute and a continuation, earning $859.2 million globally.

Together, the two films averaged over $1.1 billion worldwide, and interest in the franchise remains strong. Black Panther 3 is rumored to arrive in February 2028, signaling that the world of Wakanda will continue to be a vital part of the MCU's future.

Doctor Strange - $1.63 Billion

2016's Doctor Strange earned a strong $677.7 million globally, establishing Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) as a key mystical force in the MCU. But it was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that truly elevated the character’s box office stature, pulling in an impressive $955.8 million worldwide.

While some argued that Multiverse of Madness benefited from the hype following Spider-Man: No Way Home (where Strange played a pivotal role), the film still managed to stand on its own with a unique visual style and a heavy dose of Multiverse chaos. Despite mixed critical reactions, the movie became one of Marvel's top post-Endgame performers.

With an upward trajectory and an average of $816.7 million between the two films, a third Doctor Strange movie feels inevitable, most likely after Avengers: Secret Wars.

Ant-Man - $1.61 Billion

The original Ant-Man earned $519.3 million worldwide, a respectable start for a hero few mainstream audiences were familiar with. Its sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, saw a boost with $622.7 million globally, aided by strong goodwill and a release just after Infinity War.

However, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was a turning point. Initially positioned as a major Phase 5 kickoff with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) at the center, the film underperformed both critically and commercially, bringing in just $476.1 million worldwide.

All three films combined average approximately $539.3 million, which isn't insignificant, but in a franchise known for billion-dollar hits, it puts Ant-Man in the lower tier of Marvel's cinematic output.

Captain Marvel - $1.33 Billion

It was nothing short of a triumph when Captain Marvel hit theaters in 2019.

As Marvel Studios' first female-led superhero film, it broke barriers and raked in a staggering $1.13 billion worldwide. Arriving just before Avengers: Endgame, the film benefited from immense MCU momentum and introduced Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as a cosmic powerhouse.

But what followed was the most dramatic downturn in Marvel history. The Marvels, which paired Captain Marvel with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), was expected to build on the original's success. Instead, it fumbled badly. With just $206.1 million globally, it became the lowest-grossing MCU movie to date and a wake-up call for the studio.

The two films averaged around $667.2 million, but that number masks a story of sharp contrast: one of meteoric rise followed by an unexpected and sobering fall.

BONUS: Deadpool* - $2.85 Billion

*While the third installment is technically the only production of Marvel Studios, Deadpool & Wolverine retroactively make the first two MCU box office canon.

The original Deadpool, released under 20th Century Fox, became a surprise phenomenon. With a modest reported budget of just $58 million and an R-rating that typically limits a film's audience, it still managed to rake in an astonishing $782.6 million worldwide.

Deadpool 2 followed in 2018 with another strong showing, earning $734.5 million globally and cementing the franchise’s place as a major player in the genre.

The series reached new heights with Deadpool & Wolverine, the first entry released under Marvel Studios following Disney's acquisition of Fox. The film became a cultural event, reuniting Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and delivering a box office juggernaut.

Deadpool & Wolverine grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, setting multiple R-rated records and becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

Altogether, the three Deadpool films average an impressive $951.7 million per installment.

Solo MCU Franchises Ranked by Box Office

Shang-Chi - $432.22 Million

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and still managed a solid $432.2 million at the global box office, especially for a brand-new cinematic character.

It was widely praised for its action and cultural representation, instantly becoming a fan-favorite origin story. With Simu Liu confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday, anticipation for his next solo outing remains high. Though a sequel hasn't been dated since Destin Daniel Cretton is directing Spider-Man: Brand New Day, demand is strong.

Eternals - $401.73 Million

Despite immense pre-release hype and a star-studded cast, Eternals underperformed critically and financially, ending its run with $401.73 million worldwide.

Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, the film aimed for grandeur but didn't land with audiences or critics. In fact, Eternals, for a time, had some of the strongest gambling odds to win Best Picture at the Oscars and ultimately set the record for the lowest-rated MCU film on Rotten Tomatoes.

To date, there's been no indication that the team or characters will return in future MCU projects.

Black Widow - $379.75 Million

Black Widow finally gave Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) her solo story, but many fans felt it arrived too late, especially after her character's death in Endgame.

Released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ (for an extra fee), Black Widow still pulled in $379.75 million globally during a challenging pandemic window.

It suffered from major delays due to COVID-19 and functioned more as a backdoor pilot for Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who is set to lead the Thunderbolts*.

The Incredible Hulk - $265.57 Million

The Incredible Hulk earned $265.57 million globally and remains the most overlooked solo film in the MCU.

Due to Universal Pictures' ownership of Hulk's solo distribution rights, Marvel has never followed up with another standalone Hulk film. The character has lived on in ensemble projects, but another solo outing remains uncertain.